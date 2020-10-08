Travis Scott Vows To ‘Protect’ His ‘Young Black Daughter’ Stormi, 2, & Teach Her ‘How To Be Strong’

Travis Scott got candid and emotional in a new interview about his beautiful daughter, Stormi, revealing how he uses every chance he gets to instill his two-year-old with ‘knowledge’ and more.

Travis Scott positively dotes on his adorable two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. But in a new interview with .WAV RADIO with Chase B, the “Antidote” rapper, 29, got incredibly candid about raising his toddler, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, 23, during an incredibly tumultuous time in America. “I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women,” Travis shared.

“Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea,” he told the hosts. And Travis knows the importance of this current moment, too. He even alluded to the radio hosts that he sees the next generation, including his own daughter, as the future leaders who have the “vision” to move our nation forward.

“Now, more than ever, it’s like they have the vision,” he continued. “Whether it’s for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I’m saying? So it’s just all about that.” Understanding just how important this moment is, Travis has joined a number of celebs, including his former flame, asking young people to get out and vote in this upcoming presidential election.

“We’re going to keep fighting and that’s why we got to get out and vote,” he said, adamantly. “That’s why we got to get out, as the youth and as us being the future to what this world’s got to hold.” More than anything, Travis completely believes that young people “got the voice, we got the power to change all this s**t, so we got to use that and put our foot on that next, man. Because you got to make this s**t come to a halt at some point.”

Clearly, Travis is doing everything he can to set an example for his baby girl. As Kylie has explained before, raising their daughter has been the former couple’s number one priority since their surprise split in October 2019. In the last year, Travis has continued to show how much he dotes on his sweet girl; and with so much love and support from her mom and dad, we cannot wait to see the young person Stormi becomes.