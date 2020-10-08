See Pic
Jenna Dewan Proudly Shows Off Her Postpartum Body To Urge Fans To Vote 7 Mos. After Giving Birth

Jenna Dewan is looking tight and fit in a new bikini photo she shared to Instagram on October 7! The actress addressed the many inquiries about her ‘postpartum diet and exercise plan,’ and revealed her fitness secret!

Jenna Dewan‘s secret to her flat tummy is… voting! With 27 days until Election Day, the Step Up actress, 39, encouraged her millions of Instagram followers to vote. She did so by posing in a beige bra top and low rise bottoms in a bathroom selfie on Wednesday. While her abs and toned limbs were on full display, Jenna thought it was a good time to let her fans in on a little health secret:

“A lot of people asking me about my post partum diet and exercise plan and I’m here to tell you it’s to make sure you’re registered to vote, vote early, and to vote like your life depends on it because it does,” Jenna wrote in the caption of her post. She also tagged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna and actress Zoe Kravitz in the post. Rinna also shared a bikini photo to Instagram this week, where she encouraged her followers to hit the polls on November 3. 

Jenna, who stayed active throughout her pregnancy, snapped back after baby in just seven months. In March of 2020, the dancer and host gave birth to son Callum Michael Rebel, her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee. Jenna also shares her 7-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

As for how she stays so fit, post-baby? — Jenna revealed on Instagram that she’s into doing pilates. She shared a series of videos of herself doing various moves on a pilates machine, and her flexibility is very impressive.

“Pilates through allll the stages… @physicalperfectionpilates has taken care of me before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy/pandemic/quarantine (while I’m exhausted and on zoom in my dirty garage nonetheless..!) she is the BEST there is and Pilates is the only workout i have found that heals your body at the same time as staying in shape,” Jenna wrote in the caption of her August 14 post. Now, we’re going to go sign up for pilates!