Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs & Proves Her Dance Moves Are Still Top Notch 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Hot mama alert! Jenna Dewan gave birth literally weeks ago, and she’s back and better than ever on TikTok. The dance pro is moving like a boss again, and has the abs to match.

It’s been a mere six weeks since she welcomed son Callum Kazee into the world, but Jenna Dewan is already back in action. The Step Up star, 39, took to TikTok on April 18 to complete a dance challenge, and she absolutely nailed it. Jenna’s video featured a total army of Jenna clones busting a move to Justin Bieber‘s “Intentions”, hitting every beat while lip synching to the song, too. Jenna looked stunning in her TikTok debut, even while going ultra casual. The World of Dance host rocked a pink sweatsuit with a cropped hoodie that showed off her incredible abs — even crazier when you remember, again, that she literally just had a baby on March 6. How is this possible??

The snapback is real. Jenna captioned her video, “Okay okay okay… I’m here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!” Sara Foster joked in the comments that she was going to delete her TikTok of herself dancing to “Intentions” after seeing Jenna slay it. “I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby weeks ago,” she wrote. “I will delete myself doing this dance , burn all traces of it and never dance again. You are perfection.” Jenna’s famous friends couldn’t get over how good her dance moves already are. “[Hot] mama!” Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote, using tons of flame emojis. “Milf City, bish,” hair guru Kristin Ess commented. “I literally can not with you!!!” Kate Bosworth said.

The astounded comments kept pouring in! Jenna first revealed her post-baby body on Instagram a mere 12 days after giving birth to Callum. In the March 18 mirror selfie, Jenna looked dancer-slim again, rocking black pants and a tee that read “DAMN YOU’RE A GOOD MOTHER!” Her fiancé, Steve Kazee, sweetly commented, “Shirt don’t lie!”

Now that Jenna’s proven that she’s back in the game, we’d love to see her take on other TikTok content. Koala Challenge, anyone?