Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In 1st Selfie Since Giving Birth 2 Weeks Ago

Jenna Dewan just gave birth 12 days ago and already she’s got her slim post baby body as if she was never even pregnant. She shared her miraculous snap back in a mirror selfie.

For some new moms it takes months to lose their baby weight. For Jenna Dewan, she didn’t even need two weeks! The 39-year-old welcomed son Callum with fiance Steve Kazee on March 6, and in a March 18 mirror selfie, you’d never even know she just gave birth as her body is already dancer-slim again. Jenna wore a white t-shirt and black pants, going makeup free while tossing her hair to one side. “Quarantine chic erryday,” she captioned the Instagram pic.

Her shirt read, “Damn you’re a good mother,” as Jenna smiled. Her sweetie Steve wrote in the comments, ““Shirt don’t lie!” Actor pal Mechad Brooks wrote, “Wow. How did a baby just pop out of there!!!!💙💙💙🔥🔥🔥” about how slim she already is. One woman replied to his comment by saying “RIGHT!!??? So not fair. I’m still carrying around baby weight and my baby is almost 16! 😭.”

Jenna’s friend, singer Gwendolyn gushed, “Ummm SnapBack is real!” Other fans left comments including “Already back to tiny… Doesn’t even look like you just had a baby! 👏🏼💜😘,” “How do you look so good after just having a baby!!” and “You do not look like you just had a baby. Wow.”

Jenna shared the news that the couple’s baby boy had arrived in a March 10 Instagram post. It featured a black and white closeup of her face next to that of her newborn with the caption, “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.” Jenna also has a six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 39. The actress/dancer shared the news that she and Steve got engaged with a Feb. 18 Instagram pic, where she wrote “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️.”