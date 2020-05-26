Jenna Dewan debuted her post-baby bikini body just shy of three months after becoming a mother of two! The ‘Flirty Dancing’ host was enjoying a day at the pool with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Jenna Dewan, 39, is back in a swimsuit after welcoming baby No. 2! The Flirty Dancing host wore a sheer swimsuit with mesh paneling to swim in the pool with baby. No. 1, her six-year-old daughter Everly, and shared a photo of their sweet mom-daughter outing to Instagram on May 26. As a tribute to her favorite hangout buddy, Jenna paired her hot swimsuit with a gold chain that bore her daughter’s name. Jenna and Everly even matched with pink goggles!

Jenna’s post-baby body floored fans, celebrities included! “Oh my goodness you goddess,” Rumer Willis commented, and Miranda Kerr gushed, “Hot Mama.” Other fans jumped in with comments like “Did you even have a baby” and “How did you just birth a human you goddess you ??!!”

Jenna welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, with boyfriend Steve Kazee, 44, on March 6. The ecstatic mother broke the happy news three days later with a black-and-white photo of herself on the delivery bed, snuggling her precious new addition to the family. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond [heart and rainbow emojis] Welcome to the world you little angel! [heart emoji],” Jenna captioned the sentimental photo.

Jenna, a talented dancer who shot to fame with her leading role in Step Up, has been looking exceptionally fit since giving birth. She even shared a dance TikTok to the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” on April 18, showing off her post-baby abs and impressive moves at the same time.

Like her mom, little Everly was more than ready for Callum’s arrival! “[Everly] just said to me this morning, she said, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time.’ It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” Jenna revealed to HollywoodLife and other outlets at the FOX Winter All-Star Party on Jan. 7. “So, she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”