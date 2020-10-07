Tiny’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Blonde Streaks Under Her ‘Copper’ Locks — See Her Look Before & After

Tiny Harris gave her copper locks an upgrade. The singer added bright, blonde streaks to her medium-length hair and we’re loving her new, fall look!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has a new do’! The singer, 45, spruced up her copper-brown hair with blonde pieces — just in time for fall. She revealed the new look on Instagram on October 6, with a sultry selfie video. As Megan Thee Stallion‘s song, “Don’t Stop” played in the background, Tiny flaunted her fresh locks and her curves in a pair of dark denim jeans.

Although her multi-colored kicks and neon top were front and center, Tiny was focused on the debut of her new blonde pieces. “Really just trying to show off my hair color.. I love it,” she wrote in the caption of her post, admitting, “[I] enjoying being copper but the add on was necessary!”

Tiny tagged the stylist responsible for her hair upgrade, “Juels B” (@touchedbyjuels on Instagram). The Atlanta-based hair stylist, who works only with natural hair, shared the same video to her Instagram feed, with the caption, “New fall color!!” Additionally, Juels used the hashtag, “Japanese color wax” —presumably, a product she used to style or color Tiny’s hair.

The Xscape singer also tagged a second hairstylist in her post, who goes by the Instagram name, “Bkluvsme.” Tiny’s glam — including her pink, sparkling eyes — was courtesy of Terrill Anthony, a soft and natural makeup artist based in Atlanta, D.C., New York City, and LA.

If you take a look at the above video, which was shared by Tiny on September 14, you’ll get a better look at her copper-brown hair before she added the blonde pieces.

Tiny’s new look came just less than a week after she donned long, burgundy locks to her husband T.I.‘s 40th birthday party in Atlanta. She shared a number of photos from the big bash, which was attended by the couple’s kids, as well as Tiny’s friends, Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda Frost, and Toya Wright. Tiny’s daughter and Tip’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins took her growing baby bump out in a black ensemble for the party.

One of our favorite looks by Tiny was at the 2019 Kids Choice Awards, when she showed off dark bouncy curls on the red carpet (pictured above). The appearance also marked one of Tiny’s last public red carpet moments before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation or postponement of events. Lucky for us (we mean you guys!), Tiny shares her beauty moments on social media!