Bella Hadid Rocks Mesh Crop Top For Early Bday Celebration: Plus 40 More Stars Wearing Trendy Look

Bella Hadid looked so confident stepping out in Brooklyn for a pre-birthday outing before she turns 24 on October 9! Check out her fierce look and more stars rocking the trend.

Bella Hadid is ready to step into her 24th year in style! The gorgeous model, 23, was spotted out and about with friends on the evening of October 6 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City sporting a sexy look that made the stunner look camera-ready. Bella wore a pair of high-waisted jeans featuring tears just at her knees on both pant legs.

The newly-minted aunt also wore a white crop top beneath a long-sleeve sheer mesh overlay that gave the outfit a truly high fashion aesthetic. Ever the fashionista, Bella added a slew of accessories to her look. She sported a few rings on both of her hands and a gold bracelet on her forearm. The stunner even layered a number of gold necklaces in varying lengths. She also fashioned a face mask, adhering to safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic and respecting the health and safety of passersby on the busy NYC sidewalk.

Finally, Bella flaunted her gorgeous long chocolate brunette hairdo with subtle highlights, which was styled straight and cascaded past Bella’s shoulders. Fans shouldn’t be totally surprised by Bella’s modern, chic attire for her night on the town. The stunner turns 24 in only two days — October 9 — and looked more than ready to celebrate. Of course, Bella’s birthday will more than likely be a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But if her latest look is any indication, fans can surely expect Bella’s birthday outfit to be totally on-point!

Bella is a bit of a trend-setter when it comes to fashion, and her latest look in a crop top is just one example of how she has influenced popular looks with total ease! The model is in good company when it comes to sporting crop tops, too. Over the past few months some of her peers and fellow models, like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, have put their own twist on the look. In the image above, Kendall and Hailey worked different ends of the color spectrum, with Kendall wearing a black crop top with thin straps, and Hailey wearing a white crop top featuring long, flowing sleeves.

Clearly, these three women know how to rock a trend and make their respective outfits look as fierce as ever. To see more images of stars like Bella, Hailey and Kendall wearing crop tops, check out the gallery above!