The Sexiest Sheer Tops To Wear For A Night Out: Inspired By Fashion Queen Bella Hadid

Show off a little skin for your next night out in a sexy sheer top! Inspired by supermodel Bella Hadid, we rounded up 7 see-through blouses that are guaranteed to spice up any outfit.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sheer tops are everything right now in the fashion world. We see them on everybody in Hollywood, from supermodels to pop stars, and we really can’t get enough of them! They’re flattering while also being just the right amount of “sexy”- without revealing too much skin. Sheer tops are versatile, too: a simple sheer blouse is the perfect addition to simple skinny jeans to wear for a dinner date, or to your favorite nightclub for a Friday night out with friends. The possibilities are endless!

Celebrities are constantly wearing them without fail, especially the beautiful fashion icon, Bella Hadid. Just 23 years young, Bella slays in everything she sets out in – especially sheer tops. A recent iconic Bella outfit was when she hit the streets of New York City for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (covid edition), rocking a one of a kind sheer black SSence top, paired with black SSense pleated wool trousers. She held a black face mask in her hand as she strutted in a pair of By Far ‘Gina’ chained sandals, walking as effortlessly as she does on the catwalk. This look exemplifies a sheer top as part of the perfect evening outfit, bringing just the right amount of sexy.

Speaking of sexy, this isn’t the only time Bella has worn a red-hot look outfit for a Hollywood event. Let’s never forget when she turned heads at the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party in New York City, defining bougie in an all-sheer nude bodysuit. The piece was custom made for Hadid by creative director, Casey Cadwallader, so we can only take a guess as to how much it set her back! She paired the look with nude briefs underneath, along with dramatic glittering cuff bracelets and clear pointy-toe shoes. She pulled off the look like no other, thanks to her modelesque figure and geometrically perfect face. Also, she definitely helps set the trend for nude tones in fashion for the following years.

For a sexy meets urban look, sheer tops could also be added to any streetwear outfit. Bella often pairs a mesh blouse underneath a blazer or jacket, along with jeans or trousers, like she did while out and about in LA wearing this plaid Christian Dior suit. She added a hint of sexy to this tomboy outfit with an ultra-sheer cropped top underneath, revealing her bare tummy and showing just enough cleavage. This outfit could be mimicked easily and is perfect for a night out at a trendy restaurant or bar.

Much like Bella’s iconic mesh get-ups, we’ve got similar pieces to match it included in the seven to die for sheer tops listed below. Fear not – you don’t need to be Bella Hadid to rock this ultra-sexy fashion trend, and we’re positive you’re going to love what we’ve rounded up. Shop the list of perfect sheer blouses below!

1. Grace Karin Women’s Long Sleeve See Through Mesh Sheer Blouse

Simple yet sexy, this long sleeve mesh top is a staple for any wardrobe. We love it because it’s versatile and can be paired with a sports bra underneath for a more urban look, or a lace bralette for something a bit dressier. Either way, it’s super flattering and comes in a bundle of colors, too. $7, amazon.com

2. Urban Outfitters Mesh Oversize ‘Liquid’ Tee

Go for a more boho look with this oversized mesh tee by Urban Outfitters. It’s especially cute because it’s not form-fitting, which makes it easy to pair with various other pieces. Wear your favorite printed bralette underneath, or even throw it over a tight crop top for a bit of layering. You’ll fit right in at any event in this fun top, and the green color highlights any skin tone. $36, urbanoutfitters.com

3. H&M Mesh Body Suit

Bodysuits are just as in as sheer right now, so why not just combine the two? This stunning, mesh bodysuit from H&M could be worn so many different ways. Pair it with a matching pair of mesh pants inspired by what Bella Hadid wore for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party, or rock it with your favorite pair of boyfriend jeans and strappy sandals. Plus, bodysuits are so comfortable to be worn tucked into things- since you don’t have to worry about the hem sticking out! Check it out in three beautiful colors. $33, hm.com

4. Romwe Women’s Elegant Long Sleeve Sheer Blouse

Available in black or white, you absolutely need this adorable, mesh long-sleeve blouse by Romwe. The sweetheart neck is totally flattering, and the top is conservative enough to wear for any occasion. The mesh, textured sleeves add fun detail to this otherwise basic piece. $16, amazon.com

5. Nasty Gal ‘Not Sheer’ Organza Polka Dotted Top

What’s cuter than polka dots? Maybe this shirt from Nasty Gal, which we cannot get enough of! This ‘Not Sheer’ blouse has mesh sleeves, dotted with polka dots for a cute accent. Wear it with light wash jeans or daisy dukes for a fun night out to dinner with friends. It’s available in either black or white. $24, nastygal.com

6. Floerns See-Through Patterned Cropped Top Sheer

You can’t go wrong with bringing a hint of fun to your outfit – are we right? This totally cute, printed crop top by Floerns is the most fun addition to any outfit. It comes in not only the starry print below but also in various other prints and colors of your choosing. The top’s cropped hem shows off a bit of torso, so it could be paired with black high-waisted trousers or even a maxi skirt for something more dramatic. This is definitely one of our faves! $7, amazon.com

7. Free People ‘Lady Lux’ Layering Sheer Blouse

Last, but certainly not least, we’re obsessed with this sheer layering blouse from Free People. Its imported fabric provides total comfort, and it’s perfect to layer under a spaghetti strap basic, over your favorite bralette, or even under a pair of overalls. The blouse has an elegant and subtle print and comes in black, white, or cream. $40, freepeople.com