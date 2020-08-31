Bella Hadid’s Sexy Sheer Top At VMAs & 6 Similar Shirts You Can Buy

Bella Hadid looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2020 VMAs in a sexy sheer top & you can shop her exact look plus other similar tops, right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 23, it is that she always manages to make any outfit she wears look sexy and that’s exactly what she did at the 2020 VMAs on Sunday, August 30. The supermodel stepped out on the red carpet in a long-sleeve sheer Nensi Dojaka Ssense Brown Mesh Bodysuit. The one-piece featured spaghetti straps and an off-the-shoulder neckline, while the entire front was completely see-through. The only thing covering her chest was two black pieces of fabric, while her toned abs were on full display. She styled the sexy top with a pair of oversized low-rise Nensi Dojaka Ssense Black Wool Pleated Trousers and topped her look off with black and silver By Far Gina Chain Leather Sandals. Bella tied her whole look together with an edgy messy bun and slick side bangs, while a sultry smokey eye completed her glam.

We loved Bella’s bodysuit so much, that we rounded up a bunch of similar options that you can shop for right here and you can see all of our top picks, below!

1. Nensi Dojaka Ssense Brown Mesh Bodysuit

This is the exact sheer bodysuit Bella wore to the VMAs. The dark brown one-piece looks black and was completely see-through. An off-the-shoulder neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps keep the top in place while nothing but tiny little black pieces of fabric cover up the breasts. The chest is cutout revealing even more skin. Bella styled the shirt with a pair of low-rise oversized trousers. $620, ssense.com

2. SweatyRocks Short Sleeve Sheer Mesh Bodysuit

If you loved Bella’s bodysuit from the VMAs, then you will be obsessed with this sheer black one-piece! It’s short-sleeve and has a turtleneck, while the entire shirt is see-through. It’s made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex and is skintight. Pair it with a high-waisted skirt or jeans and you are ready to go. $12, amazon.com

3. MANGOPOP Sleeveless/Short Sleeve Sheer Mesh Bodysuit

Available in two colors – black and red – this sheer bodysuit can be styled a million different ways. The scoop-neck one-piece is completely transparent and is form-fitting which makes it great to tuck into different bottoms. It is sleeveless and can be worn with a variety of different bras or bralettes underneath. Whether you wear it with jeans or a skirt, you can’t go wrong with this bodysuit. $13, amazon.com

4. Only Hearts Turtleneck Top

We are loving this 100% nylon sheer turtleneck bodysuit. The long sleeves and turtleneck make it perfect for winter and it can be dressed up or down. Add a simple bralette underneath to get more coverage and tuck it into jeans for a casual look or pair it with a high-waisted leather skirt for a fun night out. No matter how you wear this top, you will be sure to make a statement! $55, shopbop.com

5. YiZYiF One Piece Sheer Tank Thong Bodysuit

It doesn’t get much sexier than this sheer sleeveless bodysuit! It is completely see-through and made of thin mesh material and the zip-up front is the best part of the shirt. It has a thick zipper that can be adjusted based on how much skin you want to show, and you can either wear a nude or black bra underneath. $17, amazon.com

6. Lulus Sweet Fling Black Mesh Tank Top

If you’re new to the sheer bodysuit trend and you want to try it but aren’t ready to bear all of your skin, then this is the perfect option for you! The spaghetti strap silky black tank top features a V-neckline and adjustable straps. The V-neck is outlined with sheer mesh while the rest of the blouse gives you total coverage. It’s a great layering piece that can be tucked into jeans or a skirt and can be accessorized with gold hoops or a leather jacket for a fun night out on the town. $28, lulus.com

7. Ypser Sheer Sleeveless One Piece Mesh Bodysuit

This sheer scoop-neck bodysuit is available in two colors – black and red – and is great as a layering piece. It’s sleeveless and completely see-through which allows you to add a pop of color to your look with a fun bra or bralette underneath. No matter how you wear it – with pants or a skirt, it will surely look fabulous. Accessorize the round neckline with a funky necklace, throw a leather moto jacket on top and tuck it into a pair of black pants and you are ready to rock! $15, amazon.com