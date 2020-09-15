Bella Hadid Compares Her ‘Burger’ Baby To Gigi’s Baby Bump In Gorgeous Sister Pic

Bella Hadid shared a photo alongside her pregnant sister Gigi Hadid on September 15, that showed their ‘baby’ bellies — except Bella’s was courtesy of a delicious burger. Meanwhile, Gigi showed off her growing baby bump in the cute snap!

One of these bumps is not like the other! Bella Hadid took to Instagram to compare her food baby to pregnant sister Gigi Hadid‘s growing baby bump on Tuesday. Bella posted a throwback photo of the pair from June, while they were quarantined together at their mother, Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in PA. The sisters can be seen cradling their bellies while standing in an open field during a gorgeous sunset.

“June 11, 2020 … two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn,” Bella, 23, captioned her post, tagging Gigi’s boyfriend and the father of her first child, singer Zayn Malik, in the photo. It was the latter half of Bella’s caption that had fans speculating if Gigi, 25, already gave birth.

“I love you both so freaking much – can’t stop crying,” Bella wrote, which led Instagram users to question if her tears were a result of her niece having already entered the world. “Did Gigi gave birth already?,” many fans wrote in the comments. Others noted that at first glance, it appeared as though Bella was announcing a pregnancy. However, the Versace model is not with child.

It’s unclear when Gigi is due to give birth, although her bundle of joy is believed to arrive sometime this month. Gigi confirmed she’s expecting her first child with the former One Direction singer during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on April 30 — four months after the couple rekindled their on-again, off-again romance.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi told Fallon in reference to pregnancy reports that circulated right before she appeared on the late night talk show.

The expectant mother has kept her pregnancy private for the most part. Following her announcement earlier this year, Gigi occasionally dropped details about her journey to motherhood in fan Q&A’s and on social media. Just last month, Gigi revealed photos and behind-the-scenes clips from her maternity photoshoot, which was shot at the 33-week milestone in her pregnancy. Gigi, who later expressed that the shoot was more challenging due to being pregnant, modeled a number of different looks. — Two BTS videos of the model showed her in sheer dresses, and another clip captured Gigi in unbuttoned jeans and a ribbed white tank top.