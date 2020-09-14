Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Pink String Bikini Amid Sexy Versace Campaign With Bella Hadid

Hailey Baldwin rocked two hot pink bikinis: one for a Versace video, and the other for a pool day! Both looks were revealed before her Versace campaign with Bella Hadid launches.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, has found her best outfit: a pink bikini. In an Instagram photo shared on Sept. 14, the model rocked one of Frankies Bikinis’ newest swimwear sets — the $70 Tavi Top and the $70 Tavi Bottom in the pink and white floral print called “Maui Wowie” — while floating on a leopard-print pool floatie from YSL. Instead of swimwear, though, Justin Bieber’s wife was more preoccupied with the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. “If you’re reading this: are you registered to vote?,” Hailey asked in the bikini photo’s caption.

Hailey also rocked a pink bikini for her new campaign with Versace! In a video that the designer label posted to its Instagram account on Sept. 14, Hailey modeled a pink bikini set featuring the brand’s iconic gold Greca chains while chilling on a secluded beach with other models. One of those models included none other than Hailey’s good friend, Bella Hadid, 23, who wore a printed one-piece swimsuit in the video [SEEN HERE]. Both ladies are the faces of Versace’s new campaigns for its fragrances Dylan Blue and Dylan Turquoise, which launch on Sept. 15.

The Versace video was shot by Harley Weir on Cavallo, an island located between Corsica and Sardinia, per Vogue. That explains why Hailey and Bella were seen in Sardinia in June! However, we already knew the pair were on a business trip. “Bella and Hailey are in Italy for work, something they have genuinely missed these past few months,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in June. A second source also confirmed that Hailey and Bella weren’t globe-trotting irresponsibly amid a pandemic.

The models’ “trip to Italy was strictly for work, and she and all the crew made sure to take all safety precautions including taking tests before the trip, taking their temperatures once they arrived, wearing masks, etc.,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Hailey and Bella made the most of the work trip by enjoying a yacht ride in the Mediterranean Sea, as you can see in the photo above!