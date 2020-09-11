Zayn Malik Goes Shirtless In Pic & Teases Possible New Music: ‘Got Some Stuff To Show Ya’

Zayn Malik has a baby on the way — could new music be on the horizon too? The former ‘One Direction’ star shared a steamy snap and teased an upcoming project.

Dad-to-be Zayn Malik has shared a steamy new pic to social media, and revealed to fans that he has something in the works. The former One Direction singer, 27, posted a rare snap to Instagram which featured a polaroid of him standing shirtless with his back to the camera. He showed off his tattooed torso in the snap, which was taken in front of a window, while another man wore a mask in the background. “Got some stuff to show ya soon,” he captioned the post.

Girlfriend Gigi Hadid was quick to comment her excitement about his upcoming work, dropping two exclamation marks in the comments section. Meanwhile, fans went wild with different ideas about what the project could be, and begged the British crooner for new music. “GIVE US A HINT PLS PLSPLS,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “GOOD because we miss you king.”

It comes as Zayn prepares to be a father to Gigi’s baby. The 25-year-old supermodel is believed to be 34 weeks along, with the pair expecting their first child together in the coming months. The couple doing their last-minute preparations, and despite these jitters, HollywoodLife has learned that they’re looking forward to the road ahead. “Zayn is nervously excited to be a dad,” a source close to the singer told us. “He is very eager to see what the unknown will bring.”

Zayn “finds this time in his life with Gigi to be very important, and he is happily doing it as much between them as possible,” the insider dished to HL, adding, “He is very eager to meet his kid, but [he] also has all the feels going into it. He is happy, scared, and excited, and that will only continue from this day forth.”