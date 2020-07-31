Zayn Malik Returns To Social Media 1 Week After 1D’s 10th Anniversary With Cryptic Teary-Eyed Selfie

Zayn Malik excited his fans when he posted a caption-less selfie days after going radio silent during One Direction’s 10th anniversary.

Well hello there! Zayn Malik, 27, returned to Instagram for the first time in nearly two months on Friday, July 31. He posted a cryptic selfie where the “Pillowtalk” singer appeared to be teary-eyed with no explanation over why he shared this pic in the first place. His millions of followers were happy to see him back on social media and flooded his comments section with how good he looked however it was interesting timing for him to do this given that he said absolutely nothing, publicly, about One Direction‘s 10th anniversary that took place on Thursday, July 23.

Zayn, who exited 1D in 2015, was the only one from the band to not say a word about their big day. All the other guys (Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne) poured their hearts out on social media in their own unique ways. Harry, for instance, posted a photo of all the boys hugging on stage with a very emotional caption. Liam did something a little more specific by sharing a pic of a text message he wrote to his dad the day their group officially became a thing.

It was disappointing to say the least as 1D fans swarmed social media with their frustration over Zayn not acknowledging such a iconic event. “Am i surprised that @zaynmalik hasn’t said anything? no. but am i still sad about it? yes very sad actually,” one wrote. He, along with the other guys, have all achieved a ton of solo success in the years since.

Zayn has other big things going on in his life currently. He and girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 25, are expecting their first child together! The supermodel publicly confirmed the big news in April during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Gigi and Zayn recently moved into their New York City apartment after spending several months on lockdown at the farm in Pennsylvania,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their big & recent change. “Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come.”