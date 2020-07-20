See Pic
Harry Styles Debuts Wild Ron Swanson-Level Mustache & Fans Are Obsessed

Harry Styles isn't short on the old tattoos, but ones we rarely get to see are the bits of ink above and below his knees. The Watermelon Sugar star, 26, flew back from Los Angeles where he had been isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic and was spotted jogging with his trainer in London. Harry was seen rocking a brightly-coloured ensemble including bright red trainers and a blue, yellow and red jacket. However, all eyes were on his knees as we finally got a glimpse at what his knee tattoos say – and it's safe to say they're pretty unique. The ink Harry has above and below his knees says 'yes' in French and Spanish on his right leg and 'no' in both languages on his left leg.
Harry Styles is the proud owner of full-fledged mustache, and his fans are in a total frenzy over the hot new look.

Harry Styles is rocking a new hairy style. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, threw his fans for a loop on Instagram when it was revealed that he now has a full mustache. We’re not just talking about a little upper lip hair. He’s gone full Ron Swanson. Harry debuted his new look during a trip to Casa Maria Luigia in Italy, where he rocked a very 1970s look: dad jeans, white sneakers, a striped t-shirt, and tinted aviator sunglasses. Oh, and that mustache.

His fans obviously freaked out when they saw the new facial hair. “The outfit the stache omg” one fan wrote, using the emojis with tears welling up in its eyes. “PIANGO” another wrote, which is Italian for “I cry.” Same, girl. “look at my baby,” one person commented. The fans were even crying over his pink shoelaces. One pointed out that he looks kind of like Billy from Stranger Things with his new mustache. We can totally see that.

 

This isn’t our first glimpse of Harry’s new look. He showed off his mustache when it was in its beginning stage during a brisk jog through London in June. The “Sign of the Times” singer was spotted working up a sweat in another retro outfit. This time, he rocked a color blocked Nike windbreaker straight from the early 1990s, and kept his belongings in a fanny pack. Sunglasses and a bandana to keep that glorious hair out of his face really made the ensemble.

Harry’s known for his unique style, so going full ’70s isn’t a huge reach for him. He was just in the pages of Beauty Papers wearing nothing but loafers and a pair of fishnet stockings! Needless to say, we can’t wait to see his next look.