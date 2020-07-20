Harry Styles Debuts Wild Ron Swanson-Level Mustache & Fans Are Obsessed

Harry Styles is the proud owner of full-fledged mustache, and his fans are in a total frenzy over the hot new look.

Harry Styles is rocking a new hairy style. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, threw his fans for a loop on Instagram when it was revealed that he now has a full mustache. We’re not just talking about a little upper lip hair. He’s gone full Ron Swanson. Harry debuted his new look during a trip to Casa Maria Luigia in Italy, where he rocked a very 1970s look: dad jeans, white sneakers, a striped t-shirt, and tinted aviator sunglasses. Oh, and that mustache.

His fans obviously freaked out when they saw the new facial hair. “The outfit the stache omg” one fan wrote, using the emojis with tears welling up in its eyes. “PIANGO” another wrote, which is Italian for “I cry.” Same, girl. “look at my baby,” one person commented. The fans were even crying over his pink shoelaces. One pointed out that he looks kind of like Billy from Stranger Things with his new mustache. We can totally see that.

This isn’t our first glimpse of Harry’s new look. He showed off his mustache when it was in its beginning stage during a brisk jog through London in June. The “Sign of the Times” singer was spotted working up a sweat in another retro outfit. This time, he rocked a color blocked Nike windbreaker straight from the early 1990s, and kept his belongings in a fanny pack. Sunglasses and a bandana to keep that glorious hair out of his face really made the ensemble.

Harry’s known for his unique style, so going full ’70s isn’t a huge reach for him. He was just in the pages of Beauty Papers wearing nothing but loafers and a pair of fishnet stockings! Needless to say, we can’t wait to see his next look.