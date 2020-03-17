Harry Styles Dresses In Fishnet Stockings & Nothing Else For ‘Beauty Papers’ — See Pic

Harry Styles took his androgynous, sexy style to the next level by rocking JUST a pair of fishnet stockings for a new photoshoot. The outcome is beyond amazing.

Congratulations to everyone sitting at home in self-isolation, because Beauty Papers just released some scandalous new posters of THEE Harry Styles. In one of the truly blessed images, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, is wearing nothing but a pair of fishnet stockings. Well, and a pair of patent leather loafers, but that’s really not the focus here. Beauty Papers released the image, which you can see here, on Instagram. The post also includes a short video from the photoshoot, complete with audio of the singer saying, “I’m Harry Edward Styles.” It’s all very David Bowie.

Harry’s photo is part of the magazine’s eighth issue, called “Revolution: Treat People With Kindness”. The commenters on the Instagram post were going wild, to say the least. “ARE YALL SEEIN DIS????,” one Harry stan wrote. “OH MY F**KCING FOD,” another commented, not caring about spelling anything right. “I CAN’T BREATHE OMFG MY HEART CAN’T TAKE THIS,” a fan, who we’re frankly concerned about, wrote. “I love him too much, it’s not healthy. STOP STOP STOP.” Others noted that their sheer thirst for the “Sign of the Times” singer actually crashed Beauty Papers‘ website. Now that’s power.

Harry’s unique style is impeccable. The singer is known for wearing a strand of pearls around his neck, and he paired his beloved jewelry with an ivory, lace jumpsuit at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Later that night, he switched things up for a school bus yellow suit, and a lavender tulle scarf. It definitely clashed with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner‘s neon green, sequined jumpsuit, but the two made it work at the BRIT after parties. He’s truly become a fashion icon in just a few short years — fishnet stockings included.