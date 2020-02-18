Harry Styles Wows The 2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet In Suit With Purple Sweater & Pearl Necklace

Harry Styles showed off his flair for fashion when he hit the red carpet of the 2020 BRIT Awards, flaunting his look for fans and flashing cameras!

The BRIT Awards wouldn’t be complete without this star! Harry Styles took to the red carpet of the awards show on Feb. 18 and showed off quite a unique look! The “Lights Up” singer, 26, hit the red carpet outside of the O2 Arena in London sporting a dashing suit. The 2020 two-time nominee rocked a monochromatic dark blazer and pants along with a plum colored sweater over a dress shirt with an intricate white collar piece. Harry also fashioned a necklace with the look along with a few rings, and sported his hair in a casually coiffed style. As he passed by fans, the performer appeared poised for a great evening!

Harry has been having an incredible year leading up to tonight’s BRIT Awards. His second solo album, Fine Line, debuted at number on the UK charts, making him the first male UK artist to have two albums debut in the number one spot — the first being his debut, self-titled album! What’s more, his former One Direction band member, Liam Payne, sent Harry a lot of love for the major accomplishment. “Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon @Harry_Styles,” Liam’s Dec. 23 tweet read. Fans were so happy to see the pair still showing their strong bond after their group went on hiatus in 2015.

But since One Direction’s break, Harry has gone on to join some pretty famous faces on stage. Most recently, newly-minted Grammy winner, Lizzo, performed at a private SiriusXM concert in Miami on Jan. 30 and brought out Harry to surprise fans! The duo were a match made in musical heaven. Not only did Harry sing along to Lizzo’s hit song “Juice,” but he also showed off his dance moves.

Harry should be walking into the O2 Arena in London for the BRIT Awards with some confidence. The singer earned nominations for Best British Album, Fine Line, and Best British Male Solo Artist! Along with his own performance, Harry is in the company of some major stars. Lizzo will also perform at the British awards show, along with major Grammy winner Billie Eilish! For all things BRIT Awards, keep checking with HollywoodLife on the latest!