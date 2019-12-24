Liam Payne Sends Love To Harry Styles About His #1 Album & One Direction Fans Are Swooning

Liam Payne took to Twitter to give a shout-out to Harry Styles after his sophomore solo album ‘Fine Line’ debuted at number one, making him the first UK male artist to have two albums debut in the top spot.

Harry Styles, 25, got a sweet shout-out from Liam Payne, 26, on Dec. 23 and fans are loving it! The former One Direction member released his second solo album, Fine Line, on Dec. 13 and after it debuted at number one on the charts just like his first self-titled solo album did in 2017, he became the first UK male artist to have two albums achieve such a feat. Once the news came out, it didn’t take long for Liam to share a congratulatory post to his Twitter. “Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon @Harry_Styles,” Liam’s tweet to Harry read along with a photo of the Fine Line album cover.

Fans of the lads couldn’t contain their excitement over Liam’s supporting tweet in their responses. “Thank you for being this supportive to Harry, I’m sure it’s the same backwards,” one fan wrote. “This is precious,” another tweeted. “Liam you’re so sweet!” a third read while others left crying emojis to express their emotional reactions.

This is the second time Liam’s spoken out about Harry in the past week. He also mentioned the “Lights Up” singer’s appearance on Saturday Night Live during his interview on Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 19. He defended his joke that called Zayn Malik, 26, who left One Direction before the group’s hiatus, “Ringo Starr” (who left The Beatles in the 1960s) during an SNL skit. “I think it’s just a funny joke, at the end of the day,” Liam said about the joke. “Obviously, Zayn’s circumstances for leaving [the group] were his own. It’s a different situation for all of us and I suppose we deal with it in a different way. I thought it was quite funny.”

Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon 💫 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/ywMUoN4rJd — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 23, 2019

love ya both, congrats harry ❤️ liam you’re so sweet!! ♥️ — One Direction 1D DMs (@onedirectionRTz) December 23, 2019

It’s great to see Liam sending love to Harry on his massive achievement! We always love seeing the boys giving shout-outs to each other and it proves that One Direction comeback may be in the near future!