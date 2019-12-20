One month after Harry Styles threw major shade at Zayn Malik on ‘SNL,’ Liam Payne is weighing in on the diss. He revealed how he feels about it during an interview on ‘WWHL’ on Dec. 19.

Liam Payne stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Dec. 19, and had some tough questions to answer! A caller questioned how Liam felt about his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, dissing another former 1D member, Zayn Malik, on Saturday Night Live in November. Liam defended Harry, but also Zayn, in his response. “I think it’s just a funny joke, at the end of the day,” Liam explained. “Obviously, Zayn’s circumstances for leaving [the group] were his own. It’s a different situation for all of us and I suppose we deal with it in a different way. I thought it was quite funny.”

Harry’s SNL monologue poked fun of the fact that Zayn was the first to leave One Direction. The singer sat a piano and told the crowd, “I love those guys [from 1D]. They’re my brothers. Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam, and….mmm…oh! Ringo!” Of course, he is referring to the fact that Ringo Starr was the first to leave another very famous band (The Beatles) in the 1960s. In interviews, Zayn has talked at length about his decision to leave the group, and has shaded the music they put out on numerous occasions.

Eventually, One Direction disbanded entirely at the end of 2016, when they announced an “indefinite hiatus.” Since then, all of the members have embarked on solo careers, which is what Liam was promoting during his WWHL appearance (his album came out at the beginning of December).

During the interview, Liam also played Andy Cohen’s famous game, Plead the Fifth. Right out of the gate, Liam was hit with a tough question, as the host asked him whether or not there was any truth to the rumors that he dated Naomi Campbell. Liam immediately pled the fifth, which meant he was forced to answer the next two questions.

First, Andy asked him which 1D member was the ‘most endowed,’ and he shamelessly said it was himself. Then, Liam was asked what he talked to Harry about when they ran into each other for the first time in three years while performing at the same show in London. Liam confirmed that it was ‘good to see’ his former bandmate, and said they just caught up about “kids [Liam has a son with his ex, Cheryl] and all that good stuff.” No bad blood here!