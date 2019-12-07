Harry Styles Admits He Stripped Down & Posed In The Buff For New Album Pics & Fans Go Wild

Yes, you indeed saw Harry Styles in his birthday suit in artwork from the vinyl set of his upcoming album, ‘Fine Line.’ The One Direction alum confirmed this to be true in a new interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s show, ‘Morning Mash Up.’

Your eyes didn’t deceive you. Harry Styles, 25, broke Twitter when he shared a video that gave a sneak peek at the artwork for the vinyl set of his sophomore album, Fine Line, which included a nude photo of Mr. Styles himself on Dec. 5! This wasn’t a matter of Photoshop. Harry confirmed that he really did strip down after hopping on a FaceTime call with SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up show the following day. The hosts inquired about the particular image of Harry bearing his tatted-bod by a painting of an open heart, asking if that was actually him. “Allegedly,” Harry teased.

But the One Direction member dropped the mysteriousness to confirm, “It’s me and I am naked.” That should be music to many fans’ ears, who have tweeted such sentiments like “YOU ARE NAKED SIR, YOU ARE ACTUALLY NAKED I SWEAR YOU ARE NAKED AND SO INDECENT I’M FREAKING IN L O V E,” and, “You mean to tell me I get to have Harry Styles naked yellow poster and a vinyl for $37.98.”

The vulnerability of Harry’s nude photo parallels the themes of his new album, which will be released on Dec. 13. “It’s all about having sex and feeling sad,” Harry explained in an August interview with Rolling Stone. Relationships will likely not be a topic that Harry evades in this new album! “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened.’ Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over,” Harry also told the magazine, following his split with French model Camille Rowe, 33, in 2018.

It just hit me that we got a naked poster of harry styles on his fine line album like WILD — 𝐝𝐞𝐞 // 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆 (@harrymoonchild) December 7, 2019

Leading up to the album’s release, Harry has thrown us a few bones here and there with the release of the song “Adore You” along with its wholesome video, which followed the singer’s friendship with a fish. He also dropped “Watermelon Sugar” on Nov. 17, in addition to the track “Lights Up” and its accompanying video on Oct. 11.