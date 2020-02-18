Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner: Ex-Lovers Reunite At BRIT Awards After-Party — See Pics

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner found themselves reuniting at the 2020 BRIT Awards after party. They both looked so stunning, years after their on-again, off-again romance.

Harry Styles and his former flame Kendall Jenner found themselves at the same BRIT Awards after party on Feb. 18. The 26-year-old performed his ballad “Falling” at the ceremony, before heading to London’s Standard Hotel. Kendall, 24, made a very glittery appearance, wearing a figure hugging neon green sequined catsuit. She looked so glam, it was like she attended the actual ceremony instead of the after party. Maybe she wanted to look good for Harry, as the two sparked dating rumors in 2014 and 2015.

Harry was no slouch with his outfit either. The always fashion-forward singer changed from the brown Gucci suit and purple sweater he wore on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards, to a bright yellow Marc Jacobs suit with a purple tulle scarf in a bow around his neck once inside the ceremony. He was still in that outfit for the after party. With as bright and colorful as Harry and Kendall’s outfits were, there’s no way they couldn’t avoid seeing each other inside the after party.

Kendall seemed to go out of her way to look as stunning as possible. She arrived with pal Bella Hadid, 23, who was much more dressed down in a plaid shirt, black jacket and loose grey pants. Kendall and Harry were first linked in Jan. 2014 when they took a couples skiing trip to Mammoth Mountain, CA. Things seemed to cool down until Dec. 2015, when Harry and Kendall were photographed making out on a yacht in the Caribbean. They were spotted having dinner in L.A. in 2016, and while it seemed like they made attempts at a relationship over the years, it just never got off the ground.

Kendall is currently dating NBA star Ben Simmons, 23, so any meet up she had with Harry at the BRIT Awards after party would have been a friendly one. The pair had a cute face to face when Harry filled in as guest host on pal James Corden‘s The Late Late Show in Dec. 2019 and Kendall was one of his guests. They even played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” where they had to truthfully answer a personal question or eat something really gross. When Kendall asked Harry what songs on his last album were about her, he drank cod sperm rather than answer the question.