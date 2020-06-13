It’s the ’90s all over again! Harry Styles rocked a throwback multi-colored jacket and fanny pack while out for a jog in London, and looked more stylish than ever.

Harry Styles, 26, was spotted getting in a workout! The former One Direction member rocked a black fanny pack while out for a run in London, England on Saturday, June 13 along with a multi-colored Nike jacket. The red, blue and yellow zip-up — which has been a favorite of Harry’s for a while — was giving us serious ’90s throwback vibes. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer paired the jacket with a black pair of shorts, accessorizing with a bright red pair of sneakers and sunglasses as he jogged through London’s scenic streets.

Harry kept his brown hair pushed back with a red-and-white printed head scarf, showing off his lengthier quarantine locks! The 26-year-old also appeared to be growing in a mustache and facial hair, and seriously looked better than ever. Harry looked content as he enjoyed some alone time, seemingly listening to some tunes or a Podcast with his white ear phones in.

The outing comes just days after Harry joined thousands in Los Angeles for a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Harry was spotted by fans at the June 2 march, standing in solidarity with several friends that held onto signs that read “Black Lives Matter.” With the outbreak of COVID-19, Harry and other protestors opted to wear protective face masks and globes to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white…” Harry wrote on his Instagram account following George Floyd’s death on May 30. “Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes,” Harry continued, adding, “I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others.” Harry joined a growing list of stars who stepped out to protests, including Madonna, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and many more.