Zayn Malik Disappoints Fans By Not Recognizing 1D’s 10th Anniversary — It’s ‘Very Sad Actually’

Zayn Malik let One Direction fans down big time when he went radio silent on their 10th anniversary.

What gives, Zayn Malik? The 27-year-old didn’t say a word about One Direction‘s 10th anniversary on either of his social media accounts on Thursday, July 23. It was a sharp contrast compared to his bandmates who included him in some capacity in their own tributes. Even their official website gave Zayn his own highlight page which came as a surprise to some given that he departed from the group at the height of its success back in March 2015. Nevertheless, fans were bummed about him staying quiet. “Am i surprised that @zaynmalik hasn’t said anything? no. but am i still sad about it? yes very sad actually,”one wrote.

am i surprised that @zaynmalik hasn’t said anything? no. but am i still sad about it? yes very sad actually 🥺@onedirection #onedirection10years — Ellie (@Ellie44147226) July 23, 2020

The others (Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan) were the exact opposite on Thursday as each wrote beautiful words relating to their big day. Harry, 26, posted a photo of all the boys hugging on stage with a very emotional caption. “I just can’t believe it’s been ten years,” he wrote in part. “Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H.”

Liam’s was a little more specific. The father-of-one (he has a son with ex Cheryl) shared a now memorable text message that he wrote the day that 1D officially became a thing. “What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me.”

Louis brought on the nostalgia big time much to the delight of his fanbase. He posted the band’s first ever photo together where they look nothing like they do today. “The memories we’ve shared together have been incredible. Can’t believe its been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud. Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always x.”

And finally we have the super adorable Niall, who also included Zayn in his own unique tribute. “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”