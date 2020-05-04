Liam Payne Is 1st One Direction Bandmate To Congratulate Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid On Pregnancy

Liam Payne was quick to congratulate former 1D bandmate Zayn Malik on the happy news that he’s becoming a fellow father! Liam gave a touching shoutout to Zayn and Gigi Hadid on Instagram Live and it’s too cute.

Keeping it short and sweet! Like the rest of the world, Liam Payne found out that his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik, 27, is about to become a first time father. Liam, 26, sent Zayn and girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 25, a loving message during an Instagram Live session following the happy news. “I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi. As you know, obviously, they’re having a baby.” He joked that he was getting in the congratulatory message before “being asked about it relentlessly by everybody.” He’s not wrong! Liam is the first One Direction member to mention Zayn and Gigi’s pregnancy publicly; no words yet from Harry Styles, Niall Horan, or Louis Tomlinson, but we’re sure they’re coming soon. After all, Louis and Liam have children of their own already — Bear Payne, 3, and Freddie Tomlinson, 4, respectively.

Liam’s sweet video came four days after Gigi confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi told Jimmy. “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.” Zayn and Gigi are currently quarantining at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, with mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid. Her announcement came two days after pregnancy rumors first started swirling. Luckily, fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out the joyous news!

The congratulations for the happy couple keep pouring in. “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa, 24, who is dating Gigi’s younger brother Anwar Hadid, said that she and Anwar are “very, very excited” about the news. She and Anwar are currently self-isolating together at her home in London, so they couldn’t celebrate in person.

Liam congratulating Gigi and Zayn for their new baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vBQZx7VCQB — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) May 3, 2020

And Gigi’s rumored ex, The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, sent his best wishes to the couple, as well — after bashing rumors that he was allegedly the father. He gushed that Gigi’s going to be an “excellent mother.”