Gigi Hadid’s Brown Hair Makeover: Pregnant Models Shows Off Darker Locks In New Selfie

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram story to share a new pic of herself flaunting much darker locks than we’re used to seeing on her while sitting in a car and she looked gorgeous.

Gigi Hadid, 25, is showing off a new look on Instagram and we’re loving it! The model, who is pregnant with her first child, usually sports a blondish hair look but on Aug. 18, she proudly debuted brown tresses that looked fantastic on her! In the eye-catching pic, which shows her from the shoulders up, she is sitting in car while wearing a blue and white striped top and her darker locks are pulled back into a ponytail.

She used a sparkly filter for the snapshot and it helped her pretty blue eyes shine bright while looking at the camera. Although she didn’t caption the post, it didn’t really need one since it was already full of impressive beauty and it was quickly shared by her fans all around social media shortly after she posted it.

Before her latest pic went public, Gigi posted a loving pic with her boyfriend and father of her upcoming bundle of joy, Zayn Malik, 27. In the PDA-filled photo, which was posted on July 31, the two lovebirds are sharing a smooch while sitting down together and the mom-to-be is even holding her beau’s face to keep to further show her affection. “baby daddy,” Gigi cheekily but appropriately captioned the post.

As the parents-to-be gear up to welcome their baby, they’ve been spending a lot of time together in quarantine ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They were taking in nature at Gigi’s family farm in Pennsylvania some of the time and have seemed inseparable ever since announcing their upcoming new addition in Apr. Despite the unexpected months of staying at home, the on-again, off-again stars are doing just fine.

“Zayn and Gigi can’t get enough of each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Apr. “Once anyone thinks it is over they get right back in their groove because they both believe they are each others soulmates.”