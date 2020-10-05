SZA Confirms She Was 18 When She Dated Drake After Fans Feared She Was Underage During Romance

After Drake dished on his relationship with SZA in a new song, she took to Twitter to clarify the exact timing of their romance and reveal how she feels about the lyrics.

In Drake’s new song with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘, he raps, “Wait, cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.” The lyrics caused some confusion amongst fans, who realized that SZA would’ve been underage at just 17 years old in 2008, while Drake was 21 at the time. However, on Oct. 4, SZA took to Twitter to confirm that everything was perfectly legal — Drizzy was actually off by a year in his song lyrics!

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

“So it was actually 2009 lol,” she tweeted. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he just innocently rhymed 08 with wait. Anyone who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm…it’s all love and peace. I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

SZA’s clarification about the relationship came after some fans worried that she wasn’t happy with Drake rapping about her on his new song. In fact, some fans even pointed out that SZA appeared to unfollow Drake on Instagram after the song dropped on Oct. 2. When the song first came out, many fans accused Drake of lying about the relationship, and even criticized him for bringing SZA’s name into his music.

However, based on SZA’s tweets, she seems to be perfectly okay with being referenced in Drizzy’s latest verse. Over the years, it’s been apparent that Drake and SZA are on good terms, as well. In 2017, they posed for a friendly photo together. Plus, in September, when SZA released her song, “Hit Different,” with Ty Dolla $ign, Drake publicly praised the track on social media. “Solana is the chef’s kiss,” he wrote on Instagram, using SZA’s real name. All seems to be good between these two!