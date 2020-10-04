Jennifer Garner, 48, Rocks Gray Swimsuit While Hitting The Beach With Kids Violet, 14 & Seraphina, 11

Jennifer Garner was all smiles and looked incredible while walking along the ocean during a fun day out with her daughters at a Los Angeles beach.

Jennifer Garner, 48, proved she still knows how to look amazing in a swimsuit when she showed up to an L.A. area beach in a flattering gray choice! The actress had her long locks down and couldn’t help but smile as she took in the nice weather with her daughters, Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and showed off her cute one-piece, which included a pretty tied bow in the front. Violet also looked stylish in her own blue striped tank top and shorts and Seraphina wore a yellow one-piece.

At one point, the mother and daughters took a splash in the ocean and looked ecstatic to be enjoying the warm weather in Oct. Jen showed up to the beach while wearing a white and pink face mask but made sure to remove it when she was at least six feet away from others. The ladies also laid their towels out on the sand after arriving and didn’t try and draw attention to themselves as they took advantage of their fun family time.

This is just one of many times Jennifer and her kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 48, were spotted out and about over the past few months. On Sept. 22, the Alias star and her oldest gal were seen walking outside while holding hands and wearing face masks, and earlier this year, she was seen picking up a box of oranges with Seraphina and her youngest child, Samuel, 8. It’s been some of the various activities the doting parent has been doing since being in quarantine with her family.

Although Jennifer is pretty private when it comes to sharing information about her kids, she has opened up a little about how they’re coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects and explained the benefits to having kids her age during this time in the world when speaking to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition in March.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations,” she told Jimmy after he asked how her children were handling things. “Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner. But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go.’”

She went on to confirm that they do have “online school” and have “engaged in different ways” by staying in touch with family members through Skype or Zoom. “I have nothing to complain or worry about,” she said while expressing her gratitude for her food and shelter. “I have nothing to complain about or worry about. It’s actually been totally fine for me. We have a job to do, we’re doing it, we’re staying home. We’re flattening that curve.”