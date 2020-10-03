Pamela Anderson Shares Her Go-To Vegan Products So You Can Cook Her Fave Plant-Based Meals At Home

Pamela Anderson is sharing why her vegan and plant based diet works so well for her EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife!

Pamela Anderson, 53, looks phenomenal for her age — and she credits her vegan and plant based diet for that! “I became vegetarian for compassionate reasons, but the health benefits are more than I hoped for,” Pamela told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 2 while discussing her work with The Good Butcher and The Very Good Food Company. “Eating vegan is great for blood flow. It’s an aphrodisiac diet, which suits me perfectly. I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, raw, grilled, steamed. I like to make Buddha bowls [and] smoothies. It’s the California in me. I like to make many different salads and create yummy dressings,” the mom-of-two explained.

The blond bombshell has never been shy about her love of animals. After iconically posing for animal rights organization PETA, it’s no surprise that she sticks to her favorite foods that keep her favorite creatures out of harms way. “Rice pasta, sun dried, tomatoes, garlic chips, toasted pine nuts on a small bed of arugula or spinach, lemon, salt and pepper,” the she said of her go-to, quick and easy meals. “Or an easy bolognese using vegan crumbles in place of ground beef.”

There are so many diets and lifestyles when it comes to food on the market nowadays. Pamela makes sure to always have her kitchen stocked with her favorite plant based and vegan products, too. “Good olive oils, paprikas, fresh herbs and vinegars. balsamic is my favorite,” Pamela shared. “Nutritional yeast is good to have around too. I have my Rice cooker. Insta Pot, Cuisinart, Vitamix – You need the toys.”

And once she has her toys in place, the Baywatch alum loves to get her sweet tooth on! “Vegan baking has become better than anything else,” Pamela added. “I can make a good vegan cupcake. I’ve been cooking a lot more that we’re all at home more.”

It’s a good thing that Pamela is spending so much time in the kitchen. The actress admits that she’s been approached to do projects surrounding the food she loves and she’s very open to it. “I’m thinking of my cookbook – The Sensual Vegan,” Pamela, who’s Pamela Anderson Foundation is donating 25% of its proceeds from her work with The Good Butcher, shared. “I’ve been asked to create a cooking show too. Who knows. Maybe that’s next.” HollywoodLife readers can use code PAMELA to save 10% on their purchase.