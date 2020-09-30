Andy Cohen Agrees He Should Moderate Next Presidential Debate As Fans Insist He’d Cut Off Trump’s Mic

After 10 years of Real Housewives reunions, is Andy Cohen ready to moderate a presidential debate? He’s down for it — and his fans think he’d be the perfect person to press the mute button on Trump!

Andy Cohen‘s broken up fights between Housewives for years. But can he handle Joe Biden and Donald Trump? The Watch What Happens Live host, 52, agreed wholeheartedly with an Instagram user who said he needed to moderate the next presidential debate — especially after the disastrous first event that devolved into the candidates screaming over each other.

El Arroyo, a restaurant in Austin, Texas, posted a photo of their famous marquee on September 29 that they allow customers to change. After Biden and Trump’s debate, it read: “THEY NEED TO LET ANDY COHEN MODERATE A PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE”. Andy commented, “AMEN! GET ME IN THERE!” He posted the photo to his own Instagram page with a further plea. “Spotted in Austin, TExas! PUT ME IN THE GAME! LET’S GOOO!” he captioned the post, adding “#receipts #couches #walkoffs #bunny #mutebutton #glamour.”

As the moderator of The Real Housewives reunion specials, Andy’s dealt with every form of drama imaginable. He’s dodged thrown high heels, gotten pushed around (literally) by Teresa Giudice, witnessed Porsha Williams get carried out of a taping, and eloquently told the Vanderpump Rules cast to “shut the f**k up” to get them to stop yelling at each other. Oh — and he’s a master of the mute button. When the ladies won’t stop talking over each other, he simply mutes their mics until they settle down.

The need for a mute button was critical during the September 29 debate. From the moment it began, Trump and Biden (but mostly Trump) were yelling over each other as moderator Chris Wallace tried desperately to get them to settle down. They had both agreed to give each other two minutes to answer questions before responding, but that went out the window almost immediately. Highlights, if you can call them that, included Trump refusing to condemn white supremacy, and Biden calling the president a “clown.”

Andy’s fans fully supported him helming a presidential debate. “If Andy can handle the real housewives, this would be a piece of cake!” one follower commented on Instagram. “yesssss…. gimme all the tax returns and receipts,” wrote another. Even Housewives like Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards from RHOBH are advocating for it. This isn’t the first time that Andy has been suggested as a potential debate moderator.

Meghan McCain said he’d be the perfect person for the job during a July 28 episode of The View. “I think there needs to be some live fact checking at these debates,” Andy said. “During a Housewives reunion, when I know that they’re not telling the truth, I will either know myself and tell them, or someone will tell me in my ear. feel like debate moderators need some neutral panel who can say, ‘that’s a lie, tell him that,’ and move forward.”