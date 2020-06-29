Tinsley Mortimer Is ‘Planning On’ Attending ‘RHONY’ Reunion Despite ‘Walking Away From The Show’

Despite quitting ‘RHONY’ midway through Season 12, Tinsley Mortimer is strongly considering returning for the highly-anticipated reunion special.

Just because Tinsley Mortimer, 44, quit The Real Housewives Of New York City midway through Season 12 doesn’t mean she won’t be attending the reunion. A source close to the former star of the long-running Bravo series told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s definitely “planning on” attending — even if it takes place in person, in New York City, unlike RHOA and Vanderpump Rules‘ recent virtual reunions due to COVID-19.

Bravo is actually “hoping to tape the Real Housewives of New York City reunion in the city in August. Right now, all of the ladies are out of town except for Sonja [Morgan] and Leah [McSweeney], so they will all have to come back for it. However, none of the ladies have an issue with coming back for the reunion, so they’re OK with whatever the network decides. Andy [Cohen] will host it just like every other reunion. Obviously, if coronavirus cases spike again, plans may be altered, but right now, all systems are a go to do this in person in the city and the ladies are really excited about it.”

“Tinsley is planning on joining the reunion, too, despite walking away from the show earlier this season,” our source continued. “So you can expect one of the hottest topics at the reunion to be Dorinda [Medley]‘s and Tinsley’s feud [from earlier this season].” So maybe we’ll finally find out the truth about that major Instagram block! Our fingers are crossed.

We must add that if Bravo does decide to tape in person, “there would be many protocols in place. Health/temperature checks, social distancing, mask wearing when not on camera, extra sanitizing, etc. are among the standards,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

RHONY had finished filming its entire season before it premiered on April 2. However, due to a slower editing process amid COVID-19, the show took a two week hiatus and will return with Episode 12 on Thursday, July 2. Tinsley’s final episode this season, which showed her moving to Chicago to be with her now-fiance, Scott Kluth, aired on June 11.