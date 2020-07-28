Andy Cohen Would ‘Love’ To Host A Presidential Debate: He Knows Fact-Checking From ‘Housewives’ Reunions

Andy Cohen is busy hosting ‘WWHL’, but he’s ready to clear his schedule to moderate a presidential debate. He has tons of experience from ‘Housewives’ reunions!

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden prepare to face off in a series of debates before the November 3 general election, there’s one man ready to moderate their onstage fights: Andy Cohen! The Watch What Happens Live host, 52, said on the July 28 episode of The View that he would absolutely “love” to moderate a presidential debate in the future. After all, he has over a decade of Real Housewives reunions under his belt.

At the end of the season for each city in the Housewives franchise, fans eagerly await the reunion special. It’s a chance for the ladies to get together and duke it out about the biggest controversies of the past season. The specials typically devolve into screaming matches, and sometimes physical fights — and Andy’s there in the midst of it all, calmly moderating and steering the ladies back on track.

What better person to hold presidential candidates accountable when they start talking over each other and lobbing personal attacks? “I would love” to moderate a presidential debate, Andy told The View‘s Meghan McCain. “Any time there’s any [presidential] debate, my Twitter is full, my timeline is full of people saying ‘why aren’t you doing this?’” He stressed that there’s something he would be particularly great at: fact-checking the candidates!

“I think there needs to be some live fact checking at these debates,” Andy said. “During a Housewives reunion, when I know that they’re not telling the truth, I will either know myself and tell them, or someone will tell me in my ear.” That’s something that moderators during the countless Democratic primary debates didn’t have, he pointed out. “I feel like debate moderators need some neutral panel who can say, ‘that’s a lie, tell him that,’ and move forward.”