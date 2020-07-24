‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Reunion Looks Revealed: See Garcelle Beauvais’ Epic Mustard Blazer Dress & More

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ brought their fashion A-game to the Season 10 reunion, as seen in these first photos from the explosive taping! Take a look at Kyle’s fringe dress, Teddi’s pink hair and more!

When it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills there’s never too much glam. The first photos of Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne Girardi, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Garcelle Beauvais, along with friend of the group, Sutton Stracke‘s over-the-top looks from the Season 10 reunion taping are here. — And, the hair was big, the dresses were sexy and there was no shortage of sparkles and jewels.

Kyle went with a form-fitting blue dress with purple undertones for the Season 10 reunion taping. Her ensemble featured shoulder pads and fringe sleeves. The RHOBH veteran paired her look with dangling diamond earrings, which poked through her straight brunette hair. Kyle styled her long locks back with a voluminous bump.

Rinna — that’s it. The dancing queen was the definition of fierce in a sparkling, gold pencil dress, which (like Kyle’s) featured strong shoulders. Rinna rocked one of her many wigs for the event. Her shoulder-length brunette tresses were down and styled in loose waves.

Moving into Erika Jayne, who actually looked like a real-life angelic Barbie doll in a plunging, white mini dress. Her ensemble featured silver, sparkling patterns throughout. The Broadway star donned a blonde bob that was parted down the middle, along with white diamonds.

Then there was Dorit, who looked like she was ready for a major red carpet event. But, when isn’t she? The designer wore a one-shoulder silver gown with a daring thigh-high slit. She paired her look with dangling earrings and wore her hair in a braided, curly up-do’.

While Teddi’s full look wasn’t shown in the teaser photos — although we got a glimpse of her chromatic dress — her pink hair proved she showed out at the reunion. The health expert sported bright pink, wavy locks and a matching lip.

Denise also gave off Barbie doll vibes in a plunging, hot pink mini dress, which featured silver diamond straps. The Bold and the Beautiful actress wore her luscious locks down with big curls, and rocked a pale pink lip.

Garcelle made an entrance in a head-turning mustard blazer dress. Her look included a sultry plunging neck and oversized feather sleeves. The actress also wore a stunning, jeweled headpiece that matched her dress.

Last, but certainly not least, Sutton. The business savvy friend of the group donned a sparkling, blue mermaid dress with sleeves and a fringe bottom — most likely a vintage dress from her closet of illustrious designs.

If the drama is equal to the fashion, then we’re all in for a treat when the Season 10 reunion air on Bravo! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RHOBH reunion was taped virtually. Brandi Glanville, who made a splash during the July 22 episode when she exposed her alleged affair with Denise, was not present at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 pm ET. There is no set date for the reunion at the moment. Check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps and more exclusive tea!