Biden Tells Trump ‘Would You Shut Up, Man’ After Continual Interruptions At Debate

Joe Biden finally got fed up with Donald Trump during the first presidential debate, telling the president to ‘shut up, man’ after he was repeatedly interrupted while trying to answer the moderator’s questions.

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden descended into chaos within moments, with both candidates yelling over each other, and at times, moderator Chris Wallace. After the umpteenth instance of Trump interrupting him, Biden finally snapped. “Would you shut up, man?” Biden said, exhaustedly, as he tried to get his point across while talking about Amy Coney Barrett‘s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The relatable moment came after Wallace asked Biden if he supported eliminating the Senate filibuster amid possibility that Senate Democrats could attempt to block Barrett’s confirmation. Biden declined to answer, saying that instead, the American people should “speak [and] go out and vote, and let your Senators know how strongly you feel.” Trump interrupted, demanding to know Biden’s answer.

Trump continued to yell over Biden as the former vice president attempted to get his point across. “Would you shut up, man?” an exasperated Biden said, throwing up his hands. “This is so unpresidential.” Wallace quickly ended the segment and moved on to discussion about the COVID-19 crisis, not before being continually interrupted by Trump. This was just one of the quips uttered by Biden within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

At one point, Biden looked straight at the camera, Jim Halpert from The Office style, and addressed the American public directly: “Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?” Trump was nonplussed, though, as he was busy yelling at Wallace for “debating” him… by asking a question, which is his job as the debate’s moderator. During another tense moment, Biden also told the president to “get out of your bunker and into the Oval Office” — a reference to Trump allegedly hiding underneath the White House during June protests in Washington, DC.

