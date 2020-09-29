Nikki Bella’s Son Matteo, 2 Mos., Giggles In New Video After Dad Artem’s Latest ‘DWTS’ Performance

If Nikki Bella thinks she can convince ‘Dancing With the Stars’ viewers to vote for her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, with adorable videos of their newborn son laughing and smiling, well… she’s probably right!

If there was an incentive to vote Artem Chigvintsev and Kaitlyn Bristowe to the finale of Dancing With the Stars, this would be it. Nikki Bella shared a precious video of her and Artem’s son, 2-month-old Matteo, during the Sept. 28 episode of DWTS. “We want to keep seeing this smile and laugh, so that means you better vote for Matteo’s Daddy @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe in 20 mins!” she captioned the clip of Matteo giggling, smiling, and cooing at his mom. Nikki, 36, is heard doting over her baby, telling the sweet little child how much she loves him.

Nikki also shared the instructions on how to vote for Artem, 38, and Kaitlyn, 35, but Nikki didn’t need to worry. Her fiancé and the Bachelorette star delivered a solid performance during the Monday episode. Being that it was “Disney Night,” all the contestants performed routines to songs from Disney movies. Artem and Kaitlyn danced the rumba to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called it “the best dance of the night by miles,” and the judges echoed that sentiment in their scores. The dance earned a 23 out of 30, ensuring Artem and Kaitlyn’s spot in next week’s episode. That means plenty of more smiles from baby Matteo.

While Artem is in Los Angeles for DWTS, Nikki is out in Arizona, filming the new season of Total Bellas. Artem, when speaking about the separation, said that he was feeling “very, very lonely” while filming season 29 of the dancing competition. “I used to come home and just hold a bundle of joy in my hands. And it really just the most amazing thing.” Now, Artem just spends nights by himself.

The separation has also taken a toll on the new mother. Thankfully, Nikki has her sister – who also is a new mom – Brie Bella. Brie and husband Bryan Danielson (aka the WWE’s Daniel Bryan) welcomed their son Buddy just one day after Nikki gave birth to Matteo. With Bryan also busy with work, Nikki and Brie are leaning on each other during these moments. “Nikki misses having Artem around all the time, but she’s doing fine because she has Brie,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“It definitely helps [Nikki[ to have Brie by her side,” the insider adds. “She has someone right there who can answer all her questions. Having her sister to lean on is making it much easier for her to cope with Artem being so busy [with DWTS].”