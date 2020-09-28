‘DWTS’ Recap: A Reality Star Is Eliminated & More Stars Rise To The Top Of The Leaderboard

‘DWTS’ celebrated Disney Night with a number of amazing performances. However, one celebrity was eliminated at the end of the night. Sorry all you cool cats and kittens.

Disney Night is the most magical night of Dancing With the Stars every single year. Tyra Banks comes out dressed as a glamorous Minnie Mouse. All of the contestants will be dressed up in their Disney Night best when they come into the ballroom. The first couple of the night is Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten. This is Skai’s first performance since her almost-fall in week 2. Skai and Alan dance a fun jive to “Almost There” from The Princess & The Frog.

Derek Hough admits he is not “head over heels for this performance” and feels her weight was “a little far back.” Bruno Tonioli tells Skai that she really went for this performance with “focus” but notes to “maintain elasticity” throughout her performance. Carrie Ann Inaba admits Skai looked a little nervous at the beginning, but she got “right back on track.” Skai and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30.

Monica Aldama is ready to come back with a vengeance on Disney Night after her performance in week 2. Monica and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Viennese waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. She dedicates the performance to her family back home in Texas. Bruno raves she had “such confidence and connection” but tells her not to lose her posture. Carrie Ann and Derek agree that Monica did so much better this week, but Derek tells her to watch her feet. Monica and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber are coming into Disney Night at the top of the leaderboard. This week, they are tasked with a Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins. Carrie Ann raves that she “loved it” and says Justina and Sasha are “perfectly in sync.” However, Derek admits he was not feeling the footwork. Bruno agrees with Derek and calls it a “wonderful vaudevillian musical performance.” He wishes Justina would have been sharper. Justina and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 19 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke take on a quickstep to “Prince Ali” from Aladdin. Derek tells AJ and Cheryl their performance was “so much fun,” and AJ’s frame was “pretty good! Bruno admits that AJ kept “the quickstep going very, very well.” Carrie Ann really enjoyed that AJ made this quickstep his own. She appreciates his style. AJ and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 19 out of 30.

Next, Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe tackle the quickstep to “Zero to Hero” from Hercules. Anne has a lot of love for her partner. She calls him a “30-year-old god!” Bruno says there were some missteps, but it was still “quite entertaining.” Carrie Ann is brutally honest and says they “really lost control.” She advises Keo to watch the lifts. Derek tells Anne to learn the whole routine by herself and perform it that way before joining Keo. He feels that she relies on Keo a little too much. Anne admits she slipped and feels bad about letting Keo down. Anne and Keo’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 15 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong dance the Viennese waltz to “Married Life” from the Up. She’s dancing on her fiance Jeezy’s birthday, and she gushes that he inspires her every day. Carrie Ann says the balance between Jeannie and Brandon is “incredible,” and she’s so glad that Jeannie’s found her pace. Derek calls the performance “beautiful,” and Jeannie’s “frame was fantastic.” He says it was Jeannie’s best performance yet! Bruno raves that Jeannie and Brandon “captured the essence of the film” and “that is what performance art is all about.” Jeannie and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 22 out of 30. Jeannie freaks out and steals Bruno’s 8! She’s so excited!

Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from the new movie Soul. Nelly shows a different side of himself in this slower dance. Derek tells Nelly and Daniella that they were “really good,” and Nelly was “smooth.” However, he notes that Nelly was a “little ahead of the music.” Bruno tells them it was a “proper slow foxtrot,” but he’s worried about Nelly’s shoulders. Nelly says it’s just his muscles. Carrie Ann admits there’s a “naturalness” to Nelly in the ballroom, but now she wants a breakout performance. Nelly and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30.

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov have another lion-themed performance. This time, they dance the samba to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King. They are completely dressed as lions for their performance. Bruno says he’s “never seen a samba like this” and admits Carole just “walked through it.” Carrie Ann tries to lessen the criticism and notes that Carole “danced that dance with a lot of love.” Derek agrees with Bruno in that there was not a lot of rhythm in this routine. Carole and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 4; and Bruno = 3. Total score = 12 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev are back in the ballroom after getting the first 8 of the season and Kaitlyn’s injury. They dance a gorgeous rumba to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. Carrie Ann tells Kaitlyn and Artem that they had “the best dance of the night by miles.” Derek says the dance was “beautiful” but didn’t quite agree with Carrie Ann. Bruno raves the performance was “wonderful.” Kaitlyn and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 23 out of 30.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd take on the ballroom with their quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty & the Beast. Derek tells the pair they did a “great job” and even forgot about some of the “foot fumbles.” Bruno says Vernon brought “such light and easy action.” Carrie Ann is so excited because Vernon and Peta have found their balance in their partnership and calls it one of her “favorite dances of the night!” Vernon and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 22 out of 30.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson totally embrace the Argentine tango for their next dance, which is to “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Bruno raves it was “another hit” and loved the footwork. Carrie Ann appreciated they didn’t hide behind lifts in this routine. Derek keeps it simple: “That was so good!” Nev and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart dance the rumba to “Reflection” from Mulan. It’s by far their best performance yet. Carrie Ann is tearing up because she thought it was “so great.” Derek calls the performance “beautiful.” Bruno sees that Johnny is stating to “project emotion” and wants him to keep that up. Johnny and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess bring the magic of New York to Los Angeles with their jive to “King of New York” from Newsies. Derek notices that Jesse got ahead of the music at one point, but he corrected himself. He admits he “didn’t feel” this performance as much as the previous ones. Bruno strongly disagrees and says he “felt it big time.” He thinks Jesse “played the role brilliantly” and his footwork was “light and nimble.” Carrie Ann says the “musicality was less than favorite,” but it was still enjoyable. Jesse and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 20 out of 30.

The last performance of the night comes from Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko. They dance a stunning waltz to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. Bruno calls the performance “gorgeous” and gushes Chrishell looks like the “ultimate Disney princess.” Carrie Ann thinks Chrishell and Gleb are “stunning” together but has a few notes for her, as does Derek. Chrishell and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 22 out of 30.

Now it’s time for elimination. Despite this being Disney Night, there is still an elimination this season. It comes down to Carole and Pasha, as well as Anne and Keo. It’s up to the judges to decide. Derek and Bruno both agree to save Anne and Keo, which means that Carole and Pasha have been eliminated.