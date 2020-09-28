Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She’s Suffering From Tendonitis & More While On ‘DWTS’: The ‘Pain’ Is ‘Not Fun’

Kaitlyn Bristowe nearly didn’t dance during week 2 of ‘DWTS’ because of an injured foot. She explained her injuries to reporters, including HL, and how she’s dealing with the pain.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, hasn’t had the easiest time on Dancing With the Stars. Before her week 2 performance with Artem Chigvintsev, 38, Kaitlyn began to have a “really sore ankle,” she told reporters after the Sept. 22 episode, including HollywoodLife. In her final rehearsals, she admitted “something just wasn’t feeling right. And I took off my shoe and went to step on my bare foot, and I couldn’t put any weight on it. So we went to physical therapy.”

A doctor looked at her foot and told her it was likely “a little bit of tendonitis, and also making it worse is some shin splints. So we taped it up. I got a cortisone shot to be able to go out there and dance. So hopefully it’s rest and recovery for one day and then I’ll be okay.”

Kaitlyn used to be a dancer during her childhood years, so she knows all about injuries. She admitted that she “actually suffered” from shin splints when she was younger. “I know the pain, and it’s not fun,” she said.

However, Kaitlyn knows that “something that athletes have to deal with are injuries. Dancers have to deal with some things, and shin splints are something I’ve dealt with before. And it’s obviously not ideal, but that’s not going to stop me.”

Despite her injuries, Kaitlyn hit the ballroom and wowed the judges. Kaitlyn and Artem danced the foxtrot to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.” Derek Hough told Kaitlyn her performance was “graceful” and “effortless.” She earned the top score of the night and is now tied at the top of the leaderboard with Justina Machado! Kaitlyn and Artem made it through the first elimination as well. DWTS week 3 is the beloved Disney Night. Kaitlyn and Artem will be dancing to a song from Moana. Dancing With the Stars season 29 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.