‘DWTS’ Recap: The First Couple Is Sent Home & Kaitlyn Bristowe Dances Through An Injury

Week two of ‘DWTS’ introduced a new frontrunner and featured a few major stumbles. The night ended with the first celebrity of season 29 being sent home.

The second week of the competition kicks off with Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. They dance the tango to the BTS hit “Dynamite.” Nev and Jenna are perfectly in sync throughout their routine. Derek Hough calls it a “solid performance” and only makes a note about Nev’s shoulders. Bruno Tonioli tells Nev that he’s “so nimble with footwork” and the “gyrations were mindboggling.” Carrie Ann Inaba says Nev has “impressed” her once again. Nev and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 41 out of 60.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten are up next. They’re one of the couples at the top of the leaderboard coming into week two. They dance the samba to NE-YO’s “Miss Independent.” They run into a little bit of trouble during their performance, and Skai’s leg slips. But she brushes it off. Bruno acknowledges the mistake but says “when you get it right you are precise.” Carrie Ann tells Skai to just work on her arms a little bit. Derek says to just brush off this week and “think about next week.”

Skai stays positive despite the mistake. “I still think we did a really good job,” she says. That’s the spirit! Skai and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 15 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 36 out of 60.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart take on the tango to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” They definitely put the F in fierce with this routine. Carrie Ann admits that Johnny’s “footwork is a bit odd” like he “hasn’t quite found the floor.” Derek tells Johnny to watch his frame in the routine. Bruno thinks Johnny was “much more focused” this time around. Johnny and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 36 out of 60.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber stun with their foxtrot to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s “When You Believe.” It’s so romantic and graceful. Derek raves that Justina is such a “natural, beautiful dancer.” Bruno says Justina’s “lyricism is excellent.” Carrie Ann loves that Justina is so “connected emotionally to everything you’re doing.” Justina and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 42 out of 60.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the first jive of the night to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.” She’s definitely much more confident this week with this routine. Bruno says that Monica’s cheerleading background definitely helped her this week, but it “wasn’t quite there yet.” Carrie Ann did not like the lift at all. She thinks it wasn’t necessary. Derek tells Monica she was “fun, playful, bubbly” but wished there was more jive. Monica and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 16 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 35 out of 60.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke dance the foxtrot to Dean Martin’s “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head.” AJ has so much rhythm, and his chemistry with Cheryl is great. Carrie Ann admits she loved it and says it was “smooth as silk.” Derek raves that AJ is “such a showman,” but he points out a little mistake during the routine. Bruno says it was a bit choppy but otherwise great. AJ and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 19 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 37 out of 60.

Next up is Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe. They dance the foxtrot to OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars.” Derek “really enjoyed” the performance, but he admits there’s a bit of a disconnect with Anne’s arms and feet. Bruno loves that there was “so much foxtrot” in the routine. Carrie raves over the trust between Anne and Keo. She already sees growth in Anne already. Anne and Keo’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 36 out of 60.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach perform a cha-cha to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove.” They both have so much fun with the performance. Bruno notes Nelly has a “fantastic musicality” but wants him to “articulate” a little more through the foot. Carrie Ann tells Nelly to “watch the turns” but admits he’s the “easiest to watch.” Nelly and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 34 out of 60.

Chrishell Stause is determined to do better in week two with Gleb Savchenko. They dance an emotional rumba to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. Derek tells Chrishell she is “dancing with so much more confidence.” He just says to think about her feet. Bruno admits that Chrishell has “such beautiful lines and shapes” sometimes. All the judges agree this was a huge improvement. Chrishell and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 31 out of 60.

Charles Oakley and Emma Slater take on the cha-cha and dance to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. All the judges believe this was a massive improvement from his first week. He just needs to work on his footwork a lot more. Charles and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 15 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 27 out of 60.

Get ready for more passion! Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess hit the ballroom next with their foxtrot to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Jesse is well aware they have “a lot of passion.” As expected, their foxtrot is very romantic. Bruno loves Jesse’s dreaminess but tells him to watch his “bum and footwork.” Carrie Ann disagrees with Bruno and says Jesse was “smooth and elegant.” Jesse and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 20 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 38 out of 60.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong’s cha-cha to SAINt JHN’s “Roses” is so fun and energetic. Carrie Ann tells Jeannie that she’s made such an improvement. Derek thinks it was a “little wild and crazy” but like Jeannie’s energy. Jeannie and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 36 out of 60.

Carole Baskin is shaking off being at the bottom of the leaderboard. She opens up to Pasha Pashkov about the “negative media attention” surrounding Tiger King. They dance the Viennese waltz to “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones. Overall, she makes a big improvement from last week and the judges give her props for that. Carole and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 16 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 27 out of 60.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd perform the Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Calvin Harris and Rihanna. It’s definitely fierce but a little stiff. Bruno admits he loved “the power, the determination, the strength” but says Vernon needs to work on the shaping. Derek wants more intensity, especially in a dance like the Paso Doble. Carrie Ann points out that she loved that Vernon corrected himself in the middle for the performance. She just wants Vernon to dance bigger. Vernon and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 25 out of 60.

The final dance of the night is Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. Initially, it was questionable whether or not Kaitlyn would dance because of an ankle injury, but she’s been cleared! She dances a gorgeous foxtrot to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.” Carrie Ann calls the performance “beautiful” and wonders what the routine would have looked like if Kaitlyn wasn’t injured. Derek raves it was “graceful” and “effortless.” Bruno is all about the “quality of movement” and compares Kaitlyn to a ballerina. Kaitlyn and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 22 out of 30. Their combined scores for two weeks: 42 out of 60. They’re tied at the top of the leaderboard with Justina!

Now it’s time for the first elimination. The judges will be able to save one of the couples in the bottom two. The first couple that’s safe is Kaitlyn and Artem, followed by Vernon and Peta. The next safe couple is AJ and Cheryl. Justina and Sasha are also safe. Joining the other safe couples are Jesse and Sharna, Johnny and Britt, Monica and Val, Nelly and Daniella, Jeannie and Brandon, Nev and Jenna, Anne and Keo, and Skai and Alan. The last couple safe is Chrishell and Gleb. Carole and Pasha are in the bottom two, along with Charles and Emma. It’s now down to the judges. Carrie Ann saves Carole and Pasha. Bruno goes with Charles and Emma. Derek has to break the tie and goes with Carole and Pasha. Carole and Pasha are safe, while Charles and Emma are going home.