Britt Stewart: 5 Things To Know About The First Black Female Pro On ‘DWTS’

‘DWTS’ season 29 will be welcoming a new full-time pro in the ballroom for season 29. Britt Stewart is joining the pros this season, and she’s making history in a major way.

There will be some new faces in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. One of the new pros is Britt Stewart. She’s been a part of the DWTS family for years now, but she’s making history in season 29. So, who is Britt Stewart? HollywoodLife has 5 key facts to know about the 30-year-old dancer as the season gets underway.

1. Season 29 will be Britt’s first season as a full-time DWTS pro. The announcement was made back in Aug. 2020, and Britt couldn’t contain her excitement. “It’s actually happening!!! I am over the moon to be a first time PRO on Season 29 of @dancingabc,” Britt wrote on Instagram. “My heart is filled with gratitude to have been given this opportunity. I can hardly contain my excitement to step into this new position.”

2. She’s making history as the show’s first Black female pro. Britt opened up on Good Morning America about how “honored” she is to be a part of the show. “I do not take that I am the first Black female pro lightly,” she said. “I am extremely honored, and I honestly get really emotional talking about it every time, because I think there’s a lot of power in representation and seeing someone that looks like yourself in a specific position. It gives all little Black girls or all little girls that feel like they don’t have that representation something to look at and something to reach for, and I’m so honored that Dancing With the Stars celebrates diversity, and this is just really a stepping stone to really express everything and bring light to the world and to television.” Her fellow pro, Keo Motsepe, was DWTS’ first Black pro when he joined the show in season 19.

3. This won’t be her first season on the show. Britt is no stranger to the DWTS ballroom. She was a troupe member from seasons 23 to 27.

4. She’s toured with major stars like Janet Jackson and more. Britt has been a dancer on Janet Jackson and Katy Perry’s tours in the past. She was also a dancer in all 3 High School Musical movies and The Little Mermaid Live!

5. Britt recently filmed a fun dance video with Alan Bersten. The two DWTS pros teamed up back in Aug. 2020 for an incredible video that showed off their dancing skills and chemistry. “I always love dancing with @alanbersten and I already can’t wait to do more!” she captioned the Instagram video.