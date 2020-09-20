Nikki Bella Shares Side By Side Photos Of Her & Brie’s Newborn Sons Smiling & Making Goofy Faces

This is too much cuteness in one photo! Nikki and Brie Bella have shared a new snap of their adorable newborn babies, and they look like twins.

Not only did Nikki Bella, 36, and sister Brie Bella, 36, give birth to their baby boys one day apart, but the newborns practically look like twins! The former WWE champs have shared new snaps of baby Matteo and little Buddy laying side-by-side just six weeks after welcoming them into the world. “Nana visits are the absolute best!!” Nikki captioned her September 19 Instagram post, showing the newborns smiling and pulling funny faces.

In the first shot, the duo were all smiles as they laid on their backs and wore grey outfits. While Buddy appeared to be wrapped in a grey towel, Matteo rocked a matching PJ set featuring adorable baby bears on the front. The second shot showed both babies looking at the camera, offering adorable smiles and showing off their big blue eyes.

They did an outfit change for the third snap, wearing white and blue onesies while cuddling up to their great grandma on a couch. The final snap was a selfie which showed the proud moms sitting on the floor with their bubs, who laid on a white blanket.

“They look like twins!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “They both look like their dads.” It comes less than one week after Nikki and Brie shared some of the cutest photos to date of their mini-mes! Nikki shared a sweet snapshot that showed her happily holding little Matteo in her lap, while his cousin Buddy wore the cutest football onesie while watching sport with dad Daniel Bryan, 39, and his older sister Birdie, 3.

Nikki and Brie welcomed their babies over a month ago, just one day apart. The former athletes haven’t been shy about sharing pics since welcoming the bundles of joy and fans can’t get enough of the adorable content!