Nikki & Brie Bella Cradle & Show Off Their Newborn Sons In Cute New Pics 6 Weeks After Births

Nikki Bella shared ‘Sunday laughs’ with her son Matteo in a sweet smiling pic while Brie Bella got ‘excited’ to watch football with her son Buddy in her series of adorable family pics.

Nikki Bella, 36, and twin sister Brie Bella, 36, proved they’re thoroughly enjoying quality time with their brand new sons in their latest Instagram pics and it’s heartwarming to see. Nikki shared a sweet snapshot that showed her happily holding her baby boy Matteo in her lap while her knees were up and she had the biggest smile on her face. Brie chose to share a series of pics in her post and they showed off her little one Buddy wearing the cutest football onesie as he laid on a bed solo in one photo and spent some adorable moments with her, his dad Daniel Bryan, 39, and his older sister Birdie, 3, in the others.

“✨ Sunday Laughs ✨ ,” Nikki captioned her post while tagging her fiance and Matteo’s dad, Artem Chigvintsev, 38. Brie gave some insight into her afternoon of football watching in the caption for her post. “Soooo excited for some @philadelphiaeagles and @seahawks today!!! 💚💙 Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan but I’m thinking he’s leaning towards the Seahawks….at least my Bird is an Eagle girl!! #flyeaglesfly 🏈 @nfl,” it read.

Nikki and Brie’s new cute photos come just one month after they gave birth to the boys, one day apart. The brunette beauties have been sharing numerous pics since welcoming the bundles of joy into the world and they’re always met with love from fans. They’ve also been sharing posts that show off their incredible postpartum figures, proving their confidence is strong, which is nothing short of inspiring to all the mothers out there who support them.

Brie took it a step further on Sept. 5 when she asked her fans for advice on how to lose the final 13 lbs. she’s working on losing, which will get her back to her pre-baby weight. “Today I am five weeks postpartum and I have one more week until hopefully I’m cleared to work out. I’ve been dying to work out – it’s been killing me,” she said in a video she posted to Instagram.

“I am, gosh, about 13 pounds away from my pre-weight with Buddy,” she added after asking fans for “tricks on losing baby weight.” She further explained that she knows about “cardio, weight training, and walking on a treadmill” but encouraged her followers to DM her with any other workout ideas they have. “I want to get into shape and I miss the gym,” she said before ending the clip. “I’m gonna do this.”