Even with a newborn baby at home, Nikki Bella is still getting back to work! The new mom recorded an episode of her podcast WHILE caring for her son earlier this week.

Nikki Bella is proof that moms can do it all! The former wrestler gave birth to her son, Matteo, just over a month ago, but she still recorded a new episode of her podcast with sister, Brie Bella, this week. Nikki shared a behind-the-scenes look of the recording, where she’s laying in bed and holding Matteo in her arms with the microphone in her other hand.

Nikki was completely makeup-free in the snap, and Matteo was sweetly asleep on her chest as she dished about giving birth and more in the episode. Her twin sister, Brie, also just gave birth to a baby boy, Buddy, so both stars were truly doing double duty. This week has been especially challenging for Nikki, though, as her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, left to start working on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Artem was announced as professional dancer on the show just weeks after Matteo’s July 31 birth. Due to regulations that are currently in place amidst the coronavirus, he now has to quarantine away from Nikki and his newborn son while rehearsing. DWTS doesn’t return until Sept. 14, and it usually airs until mid-November, so it could be a few months before Artem is back home (depending on how long he and his pro partner last on the show).

Of course, DWTS holds a special place in Nikki and Artem’s hearts — after all, it’s where they met! — so Nikki has been completely supportive of her man’s decision. She was a contestant on the show back in 2017 and Artem was her professional partner. At the time, they were just friends, though, as Nikki was still engaged to John Cena.

Nikki and John split in the spring of 2018, just weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle. She reconnected with Artem that fall and they struck up a romantic relationship. By the end of 2019, Nikki was pregnant and engaged to her new man! Now, they’ve created the most adorable little family together — Matteo is one lucky baby!