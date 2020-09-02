Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev’s newborn bub Matteo is seriously adorable! The couple cuddled up as they took their son to the ocean for a beach date.

Nikki Bella, 36, showed off her newborn son Matteo‘s face for the first time this week, now she’s giving fans a glimpse into her and Artem Chigvintsev‘s life with the adorable tot. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram on September 1 to share a sweet pic of the proud dad, 38, holding his mini-me son while at the beach. “mi familia,” the former pro wrestler captioned the carousel post. The first snap showed the trio snuggling up for a sweet selfie.

Artem held little Matteo in a black baby carrier, while donning a white tee, a pair of clear sunglasses and his blue protective face mask around his neck. Nikki stood behind her fiance and looked at the camera from behind a pair of animal print, cat eye-style sunglasses. Her long black hair blew in the sea breeze, as she planted a kiss on Artem’s back in the second shot. “The first celeb to properly wear the baby carrier. adorbs,” one fan wrote, commending Artem, while another commented, “Love this. So so sweet.”

The sweet beach date may be one of the last for the couple, before Artem heads into rehearsals for season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. A source close to the pro dancer spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how the new dad is feeling about going back to work so soon after welcoming a young son. “Artem is going to miss Nikki and the baby but he is going back to Dancing so he can provide for the family and be a father that supports his child,” the insider dished.

The source also told HL that Artem wants to set a good example for Matteo, and prove he has a strong work ethic. “Being on the show and hopefully winning could make sure that Matteo will be all set for any college he wants to go to and help him lead to a wonderful childhood. He wants his son to know what it takes to be a hard worker and do what you love.”