Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Sheer Top: Plus 12 Times The KarJenners Wowed In See-Through Looks

Kim Kardashian was spotted looking amazing in a blue sheer top and white stylish pants during an outing in Malibu. Check out the pics of her and her sisters rocking similiar looks here.

Kim Kardashian, 39, looked flawless when she stepped out in a flattering sheer look on Sept. 28! The brunette beauty wore a sleeveless blue sheer top and white flared out slacks with white sandal-style heels when she arrived at a friend’s house in Malibu, CA for dinner. She had some of her long dark locks up in a front ponytail while the rest hung down and and curled out at the ends with the look and brought out her gorgeous features with bronze-colored makeup.

Kim’s latest look is just one of many times that she and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Khloe Kardashian, 36, Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 23, have rocked sheer outfits. From other tops to dresses and more, these ladies sure know how to make the trend look great and we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites right here. Whether they were attending a fancy event or getting a casual lunch with friends, they proved time and time again that sheer items are the way to go!

Kourtney stunned in a long-sleeved dark purple sheer top, which can be seen above, when she stepped out for a night out. She paired the sexy look with flattering black slacks and heels and accessorized with a black choker necklace. She topped the look off with an up-do that let strands of her hair go down the sides of her face and looked incredible.

Kendall also wore an eye-catching sheer top when she was spotted out and about once. It was a black button-down shirt with long sleeves and she paired it with blue jeans and white sneakers. She had some of her dark hair, which was parted in the middle, up and some down and carried a mini tan purse that went perfectly with the look.

There are many more sheer looks to see with on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars that are inspiring fashion lovers everywhere. Click on the gallery above to see the rest!