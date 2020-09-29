Iggy Azalea Slays In A Tight Pink Bodysuit & 4 More Of Her Sexiest Post-Baby Looks

Iggy Azalea is about 5 months postpartum and she’s never looked better! The rapper showed off her amazing curves in a sexy tie dye bodysuit in a new photo on Sept. 28. Check out her best post-baby looks!

Iggy Azalea continues to flaunt her incredible curves all over Instagram. The “Savior” rapper, 30, showed off her FashionNova fit on Monday, which included a pink tie dye bodysuit with long sleeves and pants. The outdoor snap, that overlooked the stunning Hollywood Hills, showed Iggy posing with her booty poked out. The blonde beauty, who donned a long, braided ponytail, looked over her left shoulder in a pair of silver reflector sunglasses.

Iggy’s bodysuit features ruched material along the seams, as well as a high-neck. Although it hugs every single curve, this bodysuit has breathable, stretch material for a comfortable fit. Not to mention, it’s the perfect bodysuit for fall because it allows for maximum sexiness while still covering up. — See more of Iggy’s post-baby looks, below:

Iggy — who secretly welcomed a son, Onyx, this summer — didn’t waste any time getting back into pre-baby shape. Since she confirmed her son’s birth in June, the rapper has been sharing sultry snaps of her toned tummy. Now, we just need to know her workout regimen! Although, her TikTok dances could be contributing to her fit physique.

Iggy has kept her son’s identity private since his world debut. It wasn’t until July 14th that she revealed her son’s name, along with the sound of his precious voice in an audio video on Instagram. On September 19, the rapper unintentionally showed her son’s face while arriving at LAX airport. She was pictured retrieving her son’s Fendi baby carriage from a black car before they caught a flight out of LA. It’s unclear where Iggy was headed, although it’s likely she was traveling for work.

The new mom recently revealed that she’s gone back to work after welcoming her son. In August, she made her triumphant return to music with her single, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching,” in collaboration with singer Tinashe. Iggy’s also been sharing late night snaps in the studio, so we can’t wait to hear what she’s creating.

While Iggy hasn’t directly named her son’s father, it’s been assumed that she welcomed Onyx with her boyfriend of over two years, rapper Playboi Carti, 24. Though in April, Iggy denied rumors that she was pregnant with the rapper’s first child on Twitter. In July of 2019, the Grammy nominee slammed speculation that she was engaged to Playboi Carti, despite being spotted with a ring on her left hand.