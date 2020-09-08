Iggy Azalea Rocks A Sexy Black Bikini While Hitting The Hot Tub In New TikTok Video

Just four and a half months after giving birth, Iggy Azaela posted a new TikTok video of herself showing off her post-baby bod in a black swimsuit.

Iggy Azalea has truly wasted no time bouncing back after welcoming her first child earlier this year! The rapper shared a new TikTok video, which features her post-baby body on full display. First, she’s wearing a crop top, with a sliver of skin showing, and later on, she’s in the hot tub rocking a super sexy black bikini.

In the hilarious TikTok video, Iggy showed off what she’s learned since joining the app. One bizarre lesson? That you can just “take home” a duck from the park. Iggy joked about doing just that as she pet the top of her new duck’s head in bed and let the animals swim around in the hot tub. “I’ve been here less than a month and I’ve already learned so much,” she wrote, with a winking emoji.

In the months since Iggy secretly welcomed her first child at the end of April, she hasn’t held back from showing off her post-baby weight loss. Although Iggy has vowed to keep her son off of social media (at least for now), she’s been more present than ever on Instagram over the last few months. From skintight mini dresses to swimsuits and more, Iggy has been going all out with her style these days.

Reports that Iggy had given birth first surfaced in April, but it wasn’t until June that Iggy confirmed the news herself. In an Instagram post, she explained why she’d been so hesitant to talk about her newborn with the world. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she wrote. “I want to keep his life private but want to make it clear he is not a secret and I lov him beyond words.”

In mid-July, she finally revealed her son’s name, which is Onyx. So far, Iggy has not confirmed the identity of Onyx’s father, but many fans suspect that it’s Playboi Carti, who Iggy started dating at the end of 2017.