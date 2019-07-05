Iggy Azalea Fans Think She’s Engaged To Playboi Carti After She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Could wedding bells be in Iggy Azalea’s future?! Some fans think the singer may be engaged after she showed off a big diamond ring on her July 4 Instagram story.

Iggy Azalea, 29, and Playboi Carti, 22, have sparked engagement rumors after a cryptic Instagram video posted to her Story on July 4. The rapper showed off her left hand in the video, and there’s no mistaking the giant diamond ring sitting atop her fourth finger. There’s no mention of whether or not the ring came with a proposal, or if it’s just a regular piece of jewelry, but Iggy turned her hand in every direction to show it off. She and Carti have been dating for several months now, and it’s no secret that their relationship is quite serious, but HollywoodLife has reached out to Iggy’s rep for comment on the possible engagement.

If it is true that Iggy and Carti are engaged, this will be Iggy’s second engagement. She was previously engaged to NBA star, Nick Young, who popped the question in June 2015. However, just about one year later, videos leaked that showed him bragging about cheating on Iggy. Shortly after that, Iggy confirmed that she had ended the relationship after discovering security camera footage of Nick bringing other women into their home.

Eventually, it was also revealed that Nick had hooked up with his ex, and the mother of his first child, Keonna Green, while he was with Iggy and got her pregnant. Keonna gave birth to the pair’s second child in October 2016, and they went on to have another child in 2019.

Along with Nick, Iggy was also previously in a high-profile relationship with A$AP Rocky, who she dated from the end of 2011 until mid-2012. Although she hasn’t been so lucky in love in the past, it looks like she may have finally found the one in Playboi Carti!