It’s hard to believe Iggy Azalea had a baby in the spring, because her waist is so tiny! She’s showing off her amazing snap back in new photos wearing a sexy black corset and dress.

Iggy Azalea kept her pregnancy with son Onyx a secret, so fans never got to see exactly how big of a baby bump she had while pregnant. The 30-year-old rapper sure had the ultimate post-baby weight drop after his spring 2020 birth though, and is continuing to show off her enviable figure. On Sept. 9, she shared two super glam photos to her Instagram account, wearing the tightest black dress that featured a corseted mid section. Iggy has always had a trim waist, but it looked impossibly tiny in her frock. Again, HOW was she just pregnant five months ago? She’s never revealed Onyx’s exact birthdate, but it is believed her son with boyfriend Playboi Carti, 23, arrived sometime in April 2020. She finally revealed in a June 10 IG stories post that she did in fact have a baby boy and it was not a totally brand new thing.

The “Bounce” rapper’s hourglass curves were on total display thanks to the corset cinching her waist and plunging top of the dress exposing her chest. Iggy did a glamour girl pose by putting one hand on her hip and the other behind her head. She had her long blonde hair done in an updo with a thin black and gold patterned scarf going along the back and tying atop the front of her head. Iggy thanked her hairstylist Peter Savic, who is the man behind Kourtney Kardashian‘s sleek bob for her new fragrance ad, and has worked with Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and more goddesses.

Iggy’s skin looked absolutely flawless, and she praised her longtime makeup artist Eros for helping her look so incredible. The natural tones highlighted the rapper’s already beautiful features, and looked so perfect with the color of her hair and dress. In the caption Iggy simply wrote, “What’s not to love @peter.savic on hair & @erosmua with the faceeee.” Celeb pals gushed over how great she looked, with singer Noah Cyrus writing “sheeesh” and YouTuber Tana Mongeau declaring “omfg!” Fans told her she was “perfection” and left plenty of fire emojis.

While her 13.7 million Instagram followers were probably thankful for her post, Iggy actually took her gorgeous look out on the town…to a gas station! She got turned up looking so sexy for a TikTok video she posted later in the day where she showed off her favorite goodies when filling up at the fill-up. Her cravings included Snapple peach tea and Hubert’s lemonade, along with a hot dog and Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies for dessert.

Iggy wrote, “exposing my gas station order,” while posing in front of a beverage fridge and grabbing her drinks. She was later seen happily chowing down on her hot dog, while doing a little dance in her chair. The video has over 500K likes, so it was totally worth getting into full hair and makeup to go to grab gas station food. Her TikTok followers sure loved what they saw!