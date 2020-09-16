Iggy Azalea Rocks A Mini Skirt & Crop Top To Irish Jig In New TikTok 5 Mos. After Giving Birth

Iggy Azalea is one of the best follows on TikTok! The rapper’s latest video shows her performing an Irish Jig all over her home — even on her kitchen table! She showed off her amazing post baby body in a tiny top and mini skirt.

Iggy Azalea is a dancing queen and we’re here for it! The “Savior” rapper, 30, put on an epic Irish Jig performance throughout her home on September 15 —and we can’t stop watching the TikTok video. Iggy showcased her impressive footwork throughout her kitchen, which featured grey, wooden floors. She made her way from one end of the room, to the other, where she danced on her wooden kitchen table for her grand finale. Take a look, below:

“It had to be done,” Iggy captioned her post, adding a crying-laughing emoji. The voice in the beginning of her clip was courtesy of a TikTok user named “Graesonnnn.” Meanwhile, the “DLNW” rapper showed off her flat tummy and fit physique just five months after giving birth to her first child — a baby boy, Onyx.

Iggy sported a matching black crop top and mini skirt with green and white designs on both her top and bottoms. She tapped around her kitchen in a pair of crisp white sneakers. Additionally, the Australian hitmaker wore her bleach blonde locks down and straight, with a pair of sunnies on her head. Her long lashes and nude lip were the perfect additions to her sultry, sporty look.

Fans have been enamored with Iggy’s post baby body, following the quiet birth of her son. Since she welcomed Onyx in secret, Iggy has been under a microscope. Speculation that she was pregnant first began circulating in December 2019, but she didn’t confirm her son’s birth until June of this year.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” Iggy wrote in a note on Instagram Stories at the time, explaining, “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

It wasn’t until July 14th that she revealed her son’s name, along with the sound of his precious voice. In an audio video shared to her Instagram account, Iggy used her real first name — Amethyst — in the title slide, which showed her son’s name, Onyx.

While Iggy hasn’t directly named her son’s father, it’s been assumed that she welcomed Onyx with her boyfriend of over two years, rapper Playboi Carti, 23. Though in April, Iggy denied rumors that she was pregnant with the rapper’s first child on Twitter. In July of 2019, the Grammy nominee slammed rumors that she was engaged to Playboi Carti, despite being spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.