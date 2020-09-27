Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Pumps Up His Muscles In Shirtless New Video

Joseph Baena appears to be in the fittest shape of his life as he dominated at the gym in a sweaty new video.

Joseph Baena, 22, is being called a “legend in the making” by some of his fans. His superstar father Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, earned that title many decades ago. So it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if Joseph cements himself as an icon in the fitness world based on how amazing he already looks today. He continued to work on his craft in a new Instagram video posted on Saturday, September 26, where Joseph was in beast mode while pumping some serious iron. “It’s all about the stretch and squeeze!,” he captioned the clip. “What are your favorite back exercises?”

He’s definitely been one to watch, especially during quarantine, where Joseph has gone the opposite direction compared to many of us who have put on the pounds while remaining in self-isolation. Instead he’s been doing everything he can to keep his six pack firm as possible prior to the gyms reopening by engaging in a ton of outdoor activities like an intense bike ride in Santa Monica, California back in April.

Now that the gyms have reopened he’s been posting many more pics and videos of him getting in a good workout. He’s also managed to catch the eye of many as he’s usually shirtless while doing so. He and two of his equally handsome friends posed for a sexy photo sans shirt earlier this month.

And yes, he’s had no problem striking poses that look just like the ones his superstar father did many years ago. “That legendary vacuum pose! Big fan brother!” a fan wrote underneath one particular pic while another commented, “Look at THAT vacuum…like your Daddy’s. Thank you for bringing it back.”

He’s got some competition in the fitness department as his half-brothers Christopher, 22, and Patrick, 27, have been looking mighty fine lately. Hunky Patrick was seen looking super jacked during a simple coffee outing over the summer where his bulging arms could be spotted from miles away in his Los Angeles Lakers jersey.