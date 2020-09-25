Joseph Baena, 22, Looks Just Like Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger While Flexing His Muscles In Shirtless Photo

Joseph Baena channeled his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger with another one of his impeccable shirtless bodybuilding photos. He’s even doing one of Arnold’s favorite poses while flexing his arms!

Like father, like son! Joseph Baena, 22, is the spitting image of his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a new photo the bodybuilder posted to Instagram. Joseph paused a weight-lifting session at the gym on September 23 to flex and strike a pose that looked awfully familiar. As Arnold’s oldest fans know, that was one of his go-to poses during his own bodybuilding days in the 1970s.

In the photo that Joseph captioned “Loading…” the recent Pepperdine graduate has his back to the camera while flexing his right bicep and twisting his waist to show off his back muscles. Joseph looks pretty proud of his weight lifting progress, considering he’s staring at his own giant arm in the photo.He’s only wearing a pair of short shorts and a baseball cap, by the way.

Needless to say, Joseph’s Instagram followers were tripping over themselves after seeing his shirtless post. “Rear delts though,” one of his fans commented, using the wide-eyed emoji. “He got it from his daddy,” wrote another, using bicep emojis. “That’s the next Terminator right there!” another fan predicted. Can you imagine?

Joseph’s already conquering bodybuilding. Arnold began bodybuilding in the 1960s and achieved fame by winning the legendary Mr. Olympia contest in 1970. He was Joseph’s age when he won his title! Who’s to say Joseph won’t continue his father’s legacy and become an iconic action star next?