See Pic
Hollywood Life

Joseph Baena, 22, Looks Just Like Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger While Flexing His Muscles In Shirtless Photo

Joseph Baena
BACKGRID
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is seen leaving the Gold's Gym after a morning workout in Venice. Joseph checked his phone for messages as he headed to the car. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Baena sweats up a storm in a hoodie while jogging in LA before meeting his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj. 23 Sep 2019 Pictured: Joseph Baena. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA511211_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joseph Baena seen going for a bike ride this morning and just missed his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger who was out riding his bike like usual in neighboring city in Brentwood. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 27 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena and his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj seen arriving at Craig’s for a late dinner date. Pictured: Nicky Dodaj, Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Joseph Baena channeled his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger with another one of his impeccable shirtless bodybuilding photos. He’s even doing one of Arnold’s favorite poses while flexing his arms!

Like father, like son! Joseph Baena, 22, is the spitting image of his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a new photo the bodybuilder posted to Instagram. Joseph paused a weight-lifting session at the gym on September 23 to flex and strike a pose that looked awfully familiar. As Arnold’s oldest fans know, that was one of his go-to poses during his own bodybuilding days in the 1970s.

View this post on Instagram

Loading…

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on

In the photo that Joseph captioned “Loading…” the recent Pepperdine graduate has his back to the camera while flexing his right bicep and twisting his waist to show off his back muscles. Joseph looks pretty proud of his weight lifting progress, considering he’s staring at his own giant arm in the photo.He’s only wearing a pair of short shorts and a baseball cap, by the way.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger flexes during a bodybuilding competition in the 1970s. His son, Joseph Baena often recreates his most iconic poses. (Globe Photos/MediaPunch)

Needless to say, Joseph’s Instagram followers were tripping over themselves after seeing his shirtless post. “Rear delts though,” one of his fans commented, using the wide-eyed emoji. “He got it from his daddy,” wrote another, using bicep emojis. “That’s the next Terminator right there!” another fan predicted. Can you imagine?

Joseph’s already conquering bodybuilding. Arnold began bodybuilding in the 1960s and achieved fame by winning the legendary Mr. Olympia contest in 1970. He was Joseph’s age when he won his title! Who’s to say Joseph won’t continue his father’s legacy and become an iconic action star next?