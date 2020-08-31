Patrick Schwarzenegger, 26, Looks Toned Like His Father, Arnold, While Going Shirtless During Beach Trip

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his muscles hit Laguna Beach with friends on August 29. The actor took a page out of his father’s book and bared his abs in a pair of small swim trunks.

Hello, Patrick Schwarzenegger! The Midnight Sun actor, 26, put his chiseled physique on display while at Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon. Patrick was pictured taking a dip in the ocean in a rather small pair of grey swim trunks. He was later photographed soaking wet while making his way to the shore.

It’s unclear who Patrick enjoyed his beach day with — or if his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion was present. The actor, who was photographed solo, sported longer brunette locks and a full beard for his end-of-summer outing. Although, summer really doesn’t have an end in California. Patrick also modeled some sultry chest hair.

The actor’s new shirtless photos may jog the memories of fans who remember his father’s bodybuilding days. Arnold Schwarzenegger (now 73), who’s known for his talents on the big screen, was a professional bodybuilder before he became a Hollywood action film icon. In 1970, at age 23, Arnold won his first “Mr. Olympia” title in New York — an well known international bodybuilding contest. He would go on to win the coveted title a total of seven times. Arnold’s muscular figure helped to earn him a number of prominent movie roles.

As for how Patrick stays fit? — HollywoodLife spoke exclusively with his trainer Eric Fleishman, who helped him prepare for his role as Daniel in the horror film, Daniel Isn’t Real.

“Patrick’s abs come partially from determination in the gym and partially from great genetics,” Fleishman admitted in reference to his client’s famous father. “We embrace the science of change with our clients, aligning their exercise, diet, and sleep. We design their diets based upon their individual desired results, because while some actors need to lose weight for roles, others must grow much larger to become their character,” the trainer explained, adding, “We use an incredible food delivery service called Sunfare, to fulfill their dietary needs.”