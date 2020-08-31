See Pics
Hollywood Life

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 26, Looks Toned Like His Father, Arnold, While Going Shirtless During Beach Trip

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Laguna Beach
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Wells Adams jogs shirtless and without a protective face mask in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have had to postpone their engagement due to the constant coronavirus lockdown orders set forth by Governor Newsom and Mayor Eric Garretti. Garrett and Newsom recently ordered all bars, churches and other indoor business and office to close down again as well as public mask order. 14 Jul 2020 Pictured: Wells Adams jogging shirtless. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688684_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. 29 Aug 2020 Pictured: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697233_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. 29 Aug 2020 Pictured: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697233_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A strong shirtless Brody Jenner flaunts his toned abs while carrying his board down the beach in Malibu. Brody worked up a sweat after a half hour riding session surfing the waves. Pictured: Brody Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Editor

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his muscles hit Laguna Beach with friends on August 29. The actor took a page out of his father’s book and bared his abs in a pair of small swim trunks.

Hello, Patrick Schwarzenegger! The Midnight Sun actor, 26, put his chiseled physique on display while at Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon. Patrick was pictured taking a dip in the ocean in a rather small pair of grey swim trunks. He was later photographed soaking wet while making his way to the shore.

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Laguna Beach
Patrick Schwarzenegger at Laguna Beach on Saturday, August 29, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

It’s unclear who Patrick enjoyed his beach day with — or if his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion was present. The actor, who was photographed solo, sported longer brunette locks and a full beard for his end-of-summer outing. Although, summer really doesn’t have an end in California. Patrick also modeled some sultry chest hair.

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Laguna Beach
Patrick Schwarzenegger at Laguna Beach on Saturday, August 29, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

The actor’s new shirtless photos may jog the memories of fans who remember his father’s bodybuilding days. Arnold Schwarzenegger (now 73), who’s known for his talents on the big screen, was a professional bodybuilder before he became a Hollywood action film icon. In 1970, at age 23, Arnold won his first “Mr. Olympia” title in New York — an well known international bodybuilding contest. He would go on to win the coveted title a total of seven times. Arnold’s muscular figure helped to earn him a number of prominent movie roles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984
Arnold Schwarzenegger posing shirtless in 1984. (Photo credit: Globe Photos/MediaPunch /IPX)

As for how Patrick stays fit? — HollywoodLife spoke exclusively with his trainer Eric Fleishman, who helped him prepare for his role as Daniel in the horror film, Daniel Isn’t Real.

“Patrick’s abs come partially from determination in the gym and partially from great genetics,” Fleishman admitted in reference to his client’s famous father. “We embrace the science of change with our clients, aligning their exercise, diet, and sleep. We design their diets based upon their individual desired results, because while some actors need to lose weight for roles, others must grow much larger to become their character,” the trainer explained, adding, “We use an incredible food delivery service called Sunfare, to fulfill their dietary needs.”